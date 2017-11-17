Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin are committed to Everton, says interim boss David Unsworth

David Unsworth says Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin are committed to Everton and reports of a training ground fall out are false.

The pair were reportedly asked to leave a training session ahead of the win over Watford prior to the recent international break due to attitude issues but Unsworth says that isn’t the case.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s trip to Crystal Palace, the Blues interim boss clarified the situation. He said: ”I have seen that particular story and there's a lot been written that's wrong and false.

"I have seen both players comments which I fully support. it was something and nothing. Both were given the option to finish training and that was fine.”

Both players are set to be available for Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park after missing out on the Bonfire Night victory over Watford.

Everton’s interim boss added: ”Morgan has trained all week and has trained really well.

"There's no real story. I'll get the opportunity to speak to Kevin today but both players will be available for selection this weekend. I know both players are committed. If both are not in the team, I can assure both players are committed to this great football club.”

Mirallas linked with exit

Since the rumoured exit from training, the Belgian forward has been linked with a move away from Merseyside.

There have been rumours of a reunion with David Moyes after he replaced Slaven Bilic at West Ham United. There is also a chance Mirallas opts for a return to Greece if former club Olympiakos can make a deal happen.

The Greek club reportedly made a late move for the 30-year-old towards the end of the summer transfer window after reports surfaced that Mirallas wanted to return to Piraeus.

Whoever may be interested, real or not, are not expected to be able to take the Belgian away from Goodison Park on a loan, with Everton set to only let the forward leave on a permanent basis.