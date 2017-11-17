Leicester City vs Manchester City Preview: Foxes seek to continue revitalization under Puel against Citizen juggernaut

Manchester City will be looking to extend their already excellent unbeaten start to the 2017/18 season, when they travel to the Midlands to take on a Leicester City side who will seek to continue their climb back up the Premier League table under new manager Claude Puel.

Puel revitalization

It has been quite a rollercoaster ride for The Foxes since defying the odds to become historic Premier League champions two season ago. Managers have come and gone as they have struggled in the bottom-half of the table, but Leicester now see light at the end of the tunnel with Puel at the helm.

Former manager Craig Shakespeare was given time having helped guide the side into finishing 12th last season following the dismissal of title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri, however one win in their opening eight matches left them wallowing in the relegation zone which eventually saw him relieved of his duties.

The former Saints boss was brought in after been sacked by Southampton in the summer and has made a good start remaining unbeaten in his opening two matches. His charges had to settle for a point last time out before the international break however, after going ahead twice in a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Stoke City.

Leicester's recent record against Pep Guardiola's side will be a boost of confidence ahead of the clash, having won two of their last three matches including a 4-2 win in the last meeting at the King Power Stadium and will be hoping for a similar result this time around.

City an unstoppable force

Despite Puel's excellent start in the hot seat at the King Power alas, the hosts facing the defining tough test as the Citizens roll into town. Guardiola will be desperate to carry on where his side left off before the international break by continuing their unbeaten run.

Many expected City to battling at the top of the league after a summer of significant financial expenditure, but few would have expected them to have yet to taste defeat across the board in all competitions, as the festive period lingers on the horizon.

They also have some significant breathing space between themselves and bitter rivals Manchester united after their 3-1 win over Arsenal that put them eight points clear following United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea. Guardiola's side will have a chance to extend that lead further this weekend, with United hosting Newcastle United Saturday evening.

Team news

Leicester City could be boosted by the return of youngster Ben Chilwell. The 20-year-old missed the clash at the Bet365 Stadium having picked up a slight knee injury in the win over Everton but is expected to make a return. Summer signing Vicente Iborra is hoping to make a comeback after picking up a knock against Mark Hughes' side but Robert Huth and Matty James remain out for The Foxes.

One big concern for City will be the fitness of all-time top scorer Sergio Agüero, the Argentine only recently returned following a car crash in Amsterdam and caused further concern after being taken to hospital as a precaution at half-time, in Argentina's 4-2 friendly to Nigeria. The Argentine however has been passed fit to play.

"I'm set to go for Saturday's match," Agüero tweeted. "The tests they run on me turn out well".

Fabian Delph and Raheem Sterling are likely to overcome respective back and calf injuries having pulled out the recent England squad, with the only major absentee set to be defender Nicolás Otamendi who is suspended.

Leicester City will host Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, November 18 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.