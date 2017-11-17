Manchester United vs Newcastle United Preview: Magpies fighting against the odds at Old Trafford

Newcastle United make the daunting trip to Old Trafford this weekend, with expectations of earning very little against Manchester United.

While there may be a glimmer of hope from their supporters that Newcastle can nick something, pundits from up and the country have voted swiftly in favour of the Red Devils.

And past records would side with them, as a shock win for Rafael Benitez's side present just their third victory at the Theatre of Dreams in 45 years. Newcastle also have some tough injury news to contend with. 

But Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem to enjoy coming up against Newcastle as he has only won half of the ten games played, losing three and drawing two.

Team News

Newcastle will be without the key trio of captain Jamaal Lascelles, Christian Atsu and Mikel Merino.

Summer signing Jacob Murphy may have a chance to cement his place in the starting XI, with Atsu set to be out for a couple of weeks.

Paul Dummett, who has been out since the opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, has returned to training this week but Saturday’s game will come too soon for the left-back.

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are set to return to the Red Devils squad, but both are likely to take up a place on the bench this weekend.

Phil Jones joins the treatment table after suffering a calf injury whilst on international duty with England last week.

Newcastle-born midfielder Michael Carrick will also miss out alongside defender Marcus Rojo.

 