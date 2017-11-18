Sunderland 2-2 Millwall: Black Cats break unwanted British home record despite plucking point from Millwall

Sunderland AFC put in one of their most determined and positive performances of the season against Millwall, but a second-half effort from Adam Matthews wasn't enough to change the 2-2 scoreline or stop the club becoming the first club in English football history to not win in their last 20 matches at home. 

​The opening minutes for The Black Cats couldn't have gone more according to plan with Lewis Grabban giving them an early lead after half-chances from Conor McLaughlin and Aiden McGeady, however it went very bad, very quickly for Robbie Stockdale's side as two free-kick's in four minutes from George Saville saw them behind at the break. 

Sunderland found themselves right back in it with Adam Matthews' equaliser right after the restart before a foul denied Grabban giving them the lead once again, both sides continued to push eachother as the half went on with chances for; Lee Gregory, Shane Ferguson, Grabban and Callum McManaman but wasn't enough to stop Sunderland playing out their 20th match at the Stadium of Light with no win. 

 