Preston North End 0-0 Bolton Wanderers: Parkinson's men earn hard-fought point at Deepdale

Bolton Wanderers continued their mini revival with a well-earned 0-0 draw at Preston North End in the Skybet Championship. The Trotters are now unbeaten in six matches while the Lilywhites are now without a win in seven games.

Preston were once again without key players due to injury – this time in more offensive areas as Jordan Hugill and Sean Maguire were sidelined, but did get captain Tom Clarke back after being sidelined since April with an Achilles injury.