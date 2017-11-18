Preston North End 0-0 Bolton Wanderers: Parkinson's men earn hard-fought point at Deepdale

Bolton Wanderers continued their mini revival with a well-earned 0-0 draw at Preston North End in the Skybet Championship. The Trotters are now unbeaten in six matches while the Lilywhites are now without a win in seven games.

Preston were once again without key players due to injury – this time in more offensive areas as Jordan Hugill and Sean Maguire were sidelined, but did get captain Tom Clarke back after being sidelined since April with an Achilles injury.

Trio of chances for Preston

The home side did close early on. First, Paul Huntington headed back across goal after a cross had evaded everyone but no one was there to tap home.

Andy Boyle then flicked on Paul Gallagher's corner just the wrong side of the post, before Tom Barkhuizen's free header was just wide from a Gallagher free-kick.

Preston continue to be on the front foot

The hosts were the dominant side throughout the first period - especially threatening down the left wing - as Kevin O'Connor burst forward on the overlap after 29 minutes and he was able to pick out Stephy Mavididi, who could not find the target from 12 yards.

Callum Robinson's long-range effort straight at Bolton stopper Ben Alnwick summed up their lack of cutting edge as Alex Neil's side continue to be ravaged by injuries. Alan Browne let one go from 30 yards that was easily handled by Alnwick.

Bolton grow into the game, nearly steal all three points

The visitors soon picked up their play and they came close to a breakthrough when Josh Vela's shot from just inside the area had to be flicked over by Lilywhites keeper Chris Maxwell.

Robinson again had a go, but his dipping strike from 20 yards was comfortably saved by Alnwick. Adam Armstrong cut in from the left and had a fierce strike from an acute angle beaten away by Maxwell.

Karl Henry sent a fizzing effort just over the bar from the edge of the area with a quarter of an hour remaining. Darren Pratley also had a go from 20 yards out, but his shot whisked just over Maxwell's bar.

The stalemate meant Bolton have now gone 34 consecutive games without an away win in the Championship while Preston have not beaten the Trotters at home since 1992.