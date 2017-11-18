Robbie Stockdale believes that Sunderland can definitely be saved ahead of Chris Coleman's imminent arrival

Sunderland AFC interim manager Robbie Stockdale stated that The Black Cats can "definitely" get out of their current state with the imminent arrival of Chris Coleman, but waved away the rumours stating that he was only "soul focused" on their eventual 2-2 draw with Millwall. 

My focus has been solely on this game 

Some expected things on Wearside to get better following their unsurprising relegation from the Premier League last year, but it has went from bad to worse since their return to the English second-tier. 

The Black Cats have only managed to muster one victory thus far which has left them wallowing at the bottom of the table, which has seen the Sunderland hierarchy pull the trigger on Simon Grayson's managerial tenure. 

The search for the job that seemingly nobody wants began once again with the same names been tossed around, Coleman had been a name that had been previously mentioned but has gained serious momentum over the weekend. 

It was announced on Friday that Coleman had left his role with the Welsh international team with a move to Wearside looming, Stockdale remained coy on the issue post-match with an official announcement yet to be made but stated that a new revolution could "definitely" change the club's course. 

"My understanding of that is that I have seen all the speculation and I made it clear yesterday to you guys in the press that I was only soul focused on this game," Stockdale told his post-match press conference about Coleman's reported arrival. "So I am sure moving forward tonight and in the morning there'll be discussions."

"But again I'm not being hypocritical in the fact that I cant sit here and tell you much information," the coach stated to the gathered press. "Because my soul focus was on the match all during the week." 

"Definitely 100 per cent," he said on whether Sunderland can get out of their current situation. "I think you've seen in the last couple of games the improvement in the performances."

"I think we were unfortunate not to win the game today," Stockdale added. "For a couple of mistakes or a couple of better decisions shall we say from the referee we would of." 

 