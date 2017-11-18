Robbie Stockdale believes that Sunderland can definitely be saved ahead of Chris Coleman's imminent arrival

Sunderland AFC interim manager Robbie Stockdale stated that The Black Cats can "definitely" get out of their current state with the imminent arrival of Chris Coleman, but waved away the rumours stating that he was only "soul focused" on their eventual 2-2 draw with Millwall.

My focus has been solely on this game

Some expected things on Wearside to get better following their unsurprising relegation from the Premier League last year, but it has went from bad to worse since their return to the English second-tier.

The Black Cats have only managed to muster one victory thus far which has left them wallowing at the bottom of the table, which has seen the Sunderland hierarchy pull the trigger on Simon Grayson's managerial tenure.

The search for the job that seemingly nobody wants began once again with the same names been tossed around, Coleman had been a name that had been previously mentioned but has gained serious momentum over the weekend.

It was announced on Friday that Coleman had left his role with the Welsh international team with a move to Wearside looming, Stockdale remained coy on the issue post-match with an official announcement yet to be made but stated that a new revolution could "definitely" change the club's course.

"My understanding of that is that I have seen all the speculation and I made it clear yesterday to you guys in the press that I was only soul focused on this game," Stockdale told his post-match press conference about Coleman's reported arrival. "So I am sure moving forward tonight and in the morning there'll be discussions."

"But again I'm not being hypocritical in the fact that I cant sit here and tell you much information," the coach stated to the gathered press. "Because my soul focus was on the match all during the week."

"Definitely 100 per cent," he said on whether Sunderland can get out of their current situation. "I think you've seen in the last couple of games the improvement in the performances."

"I think we were unfortunate not to win the game today," Stockdale added. "For a couple of mistakes or a couple of better decisions shall we say from the referee we would of."

Work a little harder, be a little better

Stockdale stated that his sole focus was to focus on the visit of Gary Neill's men, with Sunderland looking to avoid the British record for 20 games without a home victory.

The stand-in coach couldn't have asked for a better start as Lewis Grabban latched onto Jordan Archer's error, but two free-kicks from George Saville with the help of Robbin Ruiter saw the tie turned on it's head.

Adam Matthews equalised right after the restart and Sunderland continued to push and push their opponents but could only pick up a point, and when quizzed what can be done on the unwanted record he stated there are "too many good players" for things not to change.

"You overcome it by working a little bit harder, being a little bit better," he said. "I have to say the fact that we have hit that number today is particularly gulling because I didn't think we deserved to."

"But you know the atmosphere at the end of the game was good the crowd were with the players," Stockdale concluded. "And I think if they carry on with that attitude which I have no doubt they will it will change. There's too many good players in that changing room for it not to."