Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton: Blues battle back twice to deny the Eagles their second win of the season

In a battle at the wrong end of the Premier League table, goals from Leighton Baines and Oumar Niasse were enough to bag Everton a point after Crystal Palace had taken the lead through goals from James McArthur and Wilfred Zaha.

The Blues, searching for their first away win since they beat Palace towards the end of last January, did not get off to the best of starts. A soft save from Jordan Pickford after a tame effort from Ruben Loftus-Cheek allowed McArthur to poke home a rebound after 45 seconds.

However, David Unsworth’s side wouldn't be behind for long.

Good play from Ademola Lookman in the middle of midfield had the Eagles on their heels. He found Niasse inside the 18-yard box and the in-form forward was bundled over by Scott Dann as referee Anthony Taylor pointed for an Everton penalty.

Leighton Baines, whose winning spot-kick against Watford two weeks ago made his the Blues’ all-time scorer from the spot, obliged as he always does and thundered the ball past a beaten Julian Speroni.

After a lull in play, Roy Hodgson’s side would find themselves on top once again. Zaha, with his back to goal, played a quick return pass to Andros Townsend and spun in to the Everton 18-yard-box.

Townsend sprayed a pass wide to Joel Ward and his inch-perfect cross found a sliding Zaha at the far post as he was able to get his toe on the end of the cross to give the hosts their second lead of the game.

Like their first lead, it didn’t last too long.

The Blues capitalised on poor Palace play at the back as Speroni tried to play out to Dann. The centre-half was pounced upon by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The Senegalese midfielder laid the ball off to Gylfi Sigurdsson as he played a rare through ball for Niasse to roll past the Argentine goalkeeper for his sixth goal of the season.