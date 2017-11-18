Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City: Foxes player rating as Sky Blues stride to victory at the King Power

Leicester City fell to their first defeat in seven games on Saturday evening as they lost 2-0 to Manchester City.

The Foxes struggled to impose themselves on the league leaders and were simply unable to really hurt the league leaders in an offensive sense. However, who did impress for Claude Puel's men against Manchester City?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 6/10: The Dane could simply not do anything about Manchester City's two strikes. Gabriel Jesus finished off an excellent team move and Kevin De Bruyne's strike was an outstanding long-range strike. Albeit not a bad performance, he does need to pay more attention to his kicking.

Danny Simpson - 5/10: It was always going to be a tough task keeping Leroy Sané quiet and so it proved. The English defender found it tough to cope with the pace and directness of the German. He could have applied far more pressure when the visitors attempted to cross the ball to. The 30-year-old did however produce a couple of important blocks.

Wes Morgan - 6/10: It would be extremely harsh to lay the blame for Manchester City's two goals at the feet of the Jamaican. In truth, he had a relatively quiet afternoon as City's focus was predominantly out wide. He did however contribute a few important clearances in his own penalty area.

Harry Maguire - 6/10: Much like his central-defensive partner, it was a relatively straight forward display from Maguire. He was scythed through in the first period as Manchester City opened the scoring. Although, his passing was again a feature of his display despite being guilty of some lax play sometimes. The England international will feel unfortunate to not have scored after seeing his shot smack the post.

Christian Fuchs - 4/10: The Austrian's performances lately seem to suggest that it might be time for Ben Chilwell to step into his shoes. The 31-year-old appeared off the pace and struggled to cope with Raheem Sterling. He is also not getting forward as much as Foxes supporters are accustomed to.

Midfield

Wilfred N'didi - 6/10: Playing in more of a withdrawn role, the young Nigerian was solid. The 20-year-old provided some important tackles and interceptions. He also completed a few of his trademark driving runs from the midfield. N'didi was however guilty of holding onto the ball for too long and running into dead ends. At times as well, he found himself slightly behind play, gifting the Manchester City midfield time and space to move forward.

Demarai Gray - 5/10: The former Birmingham City man has so far started both games under Claude Puel and performed admirably. The winger however was not able to replicate his performances against Manchester City. He was stifled by Kyle Walker all afternoon and really failed to have an impact.

Vincente Iborra - 7/10: Arguably Leicester City's best performer against the Sky Blues. Following a goal-scoring display against Stoke City last time out, the ex-Sevilla man was the calming influence that the Foxes needed. His passing range was impressive and was able to keep hold of the ball at vital times. The Spaniard also put in a few key tackles to before being replaced by Shinji Okazaki in the second half.

Marc Albrighton - 4/10: Starting in central midfield, the former Aston Villa man was extremely below par. He gave the ball on various occasions and was unable to have an impact in both an offensive and defensive sense. He was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho mid-way through the second-half.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10: After finding form in recent weeks, the Algerian was somewhat silenced by the Sky Blues' defence. Some of the touches put on show by the former PFA Player of the Year were exemplary but it was not often enough. Fabian Delph dealt well with Mahrez as he marked the Algerian well.

Attack

Jamie Vardy - 5/10: A somewhat disappointing performance from the England striker. He did not show enough movement and really was a passenger through most of the game. Having said that, the service to him was not great and he might have felt unfortunate to have not escaped from Vincent Kompany in the first few minutes.

Substitutes

Kelechi Iheanacho - 4/10: The former Manchester City forward was disappointing as he replaced Albrighton. Played on the left-wing, his touch was lacking and passing was underwhelming. He needs to step up soon.

Shinji Okazaki - N/A: Was only introduced with ten minutes left and was not able to have much of an impact.

Islam Slimani - N/A: Substituted on for countryman Mahrez at the same time as Okazaki, the striker did not really get too much of an opportunity to make his mark.