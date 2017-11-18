Liverpool want to keep defender Joe Gomez for the next 15 years, claims Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool plan to keep Joe Gomez at the club "for the next 15 years" according to manager Jürgen Klopp, hinting that the Merseyside outfit plan to build around the young defender.

The 20-year-old continued his rise with a Man of the Match display on his full England debut on Tuesday night, helping to shackle Brazil's Neymar and co. as one of a three-man back-line.

That came just four days after earning his first cap for the Three Lions in reward for his performances at right-back for the Reds this season, having featured in nine of 11 Premier League games.

A long-term back injury to first-choice right-back Nathaniel Clyne has meant Gomez and Academy graduate Trent Alexander-Arnold have shared full-back duties with Gomez initially expected to be Klopp's third-choice centre half.

But injury to Joël Matip means Gomez could move centrally for the visit of Southampton to Anfield on Saturday and speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp spoke of the club's belief in the youngster's ability.

 