Jürgen Klopp hails Liverpool's defending and maturity in comprehensive win over Southampton

Jürgen Klopp praised Liverpool's maturity and their defensive solidity as they defeat Southampton with a dominant and professional performance at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah's first-half brace, which makes him the club's most prolific goalscorer ever after 12 Premier League games now with nine goals, put the Reds in command against the Saints.

Philippe Coutinho finished off Mauricio Pellegrino's side with a side-footed finish with 20 minutes remaining as Liverpool secured their fourth successive win in all competitions, and in some style.

The display left their manager particularly pleased, but Klopp was mostly delighted by the way in which Liverpool denied the visitors any opportunities - Southampton failing to produce even a single shot on target with Simon Mignolet untested.