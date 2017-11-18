Mauricio Pellegrino concerned by Southampton's poor form after Liverpool loss

Mauricio Pellegrino admitted that he is feeling the pressure as Southampton manager after his side slipped to a convincing 3-0 defeat away at his former club Liverpool.

The Spaniard's return to the club he spent six months as a player and two years as a first-team coach was ultimately a sorry one as Mohamed Salah's first-half brace and Philippe Coutinho's strike condemned the Saints to another loss.

Southampton have now won only one of their last seven with Pellegrino having yet to indicate he can yield improved performances than those which got Claude Puel sacked last term.

He has kept much the same tactics and style as the Frenchman and as a result the South Coast club sit 14th with disgruntled supporters having even booed the team off after a home defeat to Burnley before the international break.

Again they disappointed here. Southampton failed to muster even a single shot on target and created very few threatening attacks despite a promising first 20 minutes and another good start after the break.