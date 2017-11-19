David Wagner criticises referees in loss to AFC Bournemouth

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the press following the Terriers' 4-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries struck two goals either side of half-time, despite having just 30% of the possession and a man sent off before the break.

"I think the referee made two wrong decisions"

Callum Wilson scored twice in a five-minute span and Wagner felt there was controversy surrounding both strikes, saying: “I think the referee made two wrong decisions for the first two goals".

On the first Wilson goal in the 26th minute, the German pleaded: "There’s a very hard tackle on Florent Hadergjonaj" while Wilson's second "is clearly offside," conceding that "goals change games."

"We had to do better in the second half"

Simon Francis scored Bournemouth's third deep into first-half stoppage time before being shown a second yellow for a foul on Rajiv Van La Parra.

Despite playing with a man advantage for the entirety of the second half, Huddersfield were unable to take advantage, and Wagner stated: “we had to do better in the second-half with 10 men against us, but we didn’t create enough in that situation.”

"The fans did their job today"

Despite the heavy defeat, the German boss praised the travelling Huddersfield supporters, saying “the fans did their job today; they could see what we did and I thank them."

He was understandably upset with his team's performance: "Unfortunately we didn’t do our jobs today. “It’s important that everyone can feel the disappointment of today. We have to blame ourselves as we didn’t take our opportunities.”

"Football is all about the end product"

For all of the incidents that took place, Wagner knows that “at the end, football is all about the end product" and "it’s all well and good saying we created chances, but we have to score them.”

In the end, the Terriers boss knows “we lose together, as we win together" and the club has proven their pedigree on the young season:"Everybody has seen we can play good football in the Premier League”.