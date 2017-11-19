Liverpool player ratings as Salah and Coutinho overwhelm sluggish Saints

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player ever to score nine goals in his first 12 Premier League games for the club as the Reds convincingly swept Southampton aside at Anfield.

Summer signing Salah scored a first-half brace 10 minutes apart to level and then break Robbie Fowler's record - which had stood since December 1993 - of eight strikes in his first 12 games.

Philippe Coutinho delivered a decisive third on 68 minutes, firing low into the bottom corner from 12 yards after Fraser Forster failed to deal with Roberto Firmino's drive to complete a dominant display from the hosts.

So how did the players fare individually?

Cleansheet for impressive Reds defence

Simon Mignolet (6) - Done little wrong, had little to do. Still isn’t the commanding figure that carried the Reds to crucial points towards the end of last season, and gave the Kop a scare with a stepover to bamboozle Long.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7) - The Reds' Academy graduate replaced Joe Gomez and started only his fourth Premier League game of the season but produced a mature display up against Ryan Bertrand and Nathan Redmond. Wonderful turn to begin proceedings and almost prodded home a loose ball in the opening exchanges. Eye-catching going forward, including a superb ball to send Firmino clear in the second half.

Dejan Lovren (7) - Booed by his former club. Booked for a challenge on van Dijk, but was a much-improved performance from the Croation. Brilliant block on Boufal in the second half and, bar a shanked clearance at 2-0, it was a good return after Wembley woe.

Ragnar Klavan (7) - Southampton happy for him to have the ball and he picked space out effectively. Stuck to his task against willing runners. Another encouraging defensive performance from another who has had many critics throughout the season.

Alberto Moreno (7) - Good touch down the left to halt the ball before Soares went free. Has had to deal with a number of diagonals as Southampton looked to switch, but coped well. Could have had a goal in front of the Kop, fluffed his lines, proving again why he is Liverpool’s first choice left back

Inspiring performances across the midfield



Jordan Henderson (7) -Felt the fire of the crowd a few times for not being quick or adventurous enough in possession. A fair criticism but he has kept the midfield's shape well and put his foot in when needed. A good showing after returning from injury.​

Gini Wijnaldum (7) -Forced Forster into action with a decent drive first half. Set up up Salah for the opener, and otherwise featured in his side's counter-attacks. Knows when to pop it off at just the right time.

Philippe Coutinho (9) – The Brazilian was exceptional once again. Left defenders for dead, resuscitating them, then dribbling around them again. That's the delight he takes on games like this. Looked sharp, setting up Salah with a fine through ball, and sweeping home Liverpool's third.

Attack formidable once again

Mo Salah (9) – Once again magnificent. The decision-maker. The problem solver. The goalscorer. Saw one effort deflected, and then miscued another. Made no mistake from the edge of the area with a curling effort, and then prods home a second with a fine run. Continues to make a statement for the signing of the season.

Sadio Mane (8) – A typical Sadio performance tormenting down the left. Set up Salah early on, and was otherwise excellent. The Senegalese star craved the ball at every opportunity and did plenty with it – as evidenced with his reverse ball to Firmino in the lead-up to the final goal.

Roberto Firmino (8) – Proving to be Liverpool’s most important players with typical number 9 performances winning the ball back high up the pitch to set Liverpool on their way. His run allowed the space for Salah's second as well – and he could have had his own in the second half, but was thwarted by Forster twice, the second time leading to Coutinho's goal.

More minutes for subs desperate for starting positions

Emre Can (for Coutinho) (6) – Good to see the German come on as he continues to show how important he is to this Liverpool side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (for Mane) (6) - Missed out on an England call-up. Did well down the right and nearly put one on a plate for Firmino, but van Dijk cleared. Another who needs to start more.

James Milner (for Salah) (N/A) - Good running for his win bonus.