Borussia Dortmund vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both teams look to bounce back from poor weekend results

Tottenham travel to Dortmund on Tuesday night, where they face a tough test against a Borussia Dortmund side that has struggled in all competitions this season.

Tottenham top their group in the Champions League and are flying high. However, they will need to quickly forget about their poor performance away at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Out to clinch top spot

After victory over Real Madrid earlier this month, Tottenham sit firmly at the top of Group H with a three-point cushion.

The Lilywhite's now face Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park in front of the yellow wall. Although Dortmund have not been firing on all cylinders so far, it is by no means an easy task for the visitors.

It is still mathematically possible for BVB to qualify from the group. However, to do so they need a win on Tuesday, Madrid to lose again APOEL Nicosia and then to beat the Galacticos at the Bernabeu.

Spurs have already qualified from the group but it could set a negative shadow over their campaign should they fail to finish top, considering the results against BVB and Madrid they've earned so far.

Bounce back

Saturday's north London derby was a poor performance by Tottenham's standards. All round, Arsenal were the better team and Spurs will have to improve if they want to win on Tuesday night.

Dortmund, sit fifth in the Bundesliga and third in Group H. Thier season has fallen far short of the high standards they have set for themselves in the past few years.

Much like their opponents, Dortmund tasted defeat in their weekend's league clash. BVB travelled to VFB Stuttgart where they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Die Roten.

However, Tottenham's last visit to the Westfalenstadion was one to remember for the Lilywhite's. Dortmund swept a very young and inexperienced Spurs team aside - finishing 3-0 to BVB.

Aubameyang to return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to return back to the squad to play against the Londoners, he missed the defeat to Stuttgart on Friday after he was dropped for filming with a football freestyler who was sponsored by Red Bull.

Despite returning to the starting XI on Saturday, Harry Kane and Dele Alli looked well off the pace, almost as if they had been rushed back to the squad after injury.

With Spurs already through, it will leave boss Mauricio Pochettino with a tricky decision to make - whether to play a full strength team with the aim of finishing top, or saving the likes of Kane and Alli for West Brom on the weekend.