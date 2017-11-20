Dyche "really pleased" following third win in a row

Burnley earned a third successive Premier League win to retain their seventh place in the league, keeping them only one point away from the Champions League spots after the 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Manager Sean Dyche was “really pleased” with his team’s performance, which halted the opponents recent domination over the Clarets, ending the Swans four-game winning run against his side.

“I was really pleased, particularly with the first half. We took the game on and scored a fantastic goal – without them touching it, from our keeper – to cap off a fantastic couple of weeks for Corky.”

Jack Cork scored the first after 30 minutes a week after making his senior England debut before Ashley Barnes doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

Clarets control helped close out game

Dyche was also very impressed with the way Barnes took his goal, and after that it became “how we could control the game, which we did with our shape and doing the basic principles well.”

Dyche still found areas that need improving within the team’s performance, with the Clarets ball retention being something “we have to do better” and, with how the game progressed, Burnley should have been “a little bit more comfortable at the end.”

Barnes, who has been eager to show the Clarets fans and management what he can do, knows there is “competition for places” but Barnes “believes” in his ability.

“It’s just getting a run, and hopefully I’ll get that now.” Barnes added.

Win eases International dissapointment for some

Barnes replaced Chris Wood in the only change to the line-up from the team that beat Southampton before the International break, and Barnes described it as “fantastic from the boys, especially with the disappointment a few of the lads have had this week.”

Wood, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Ashley Westwood, and Jonathan Walters all failed to qualify for the World Cup in last week’s playoff games. Dyche explained the situation with Wood as “simple” saying “he’ll be back in training next week.”

Dyche, who has been courted by Everton for their vacant managerial role, said “these times are to be enjoyed because its not easy what we are doing at the moment.” However Dyche is keeping his feet on the ground, saying “we look to the next challenge that comes our way and that’s Arsenal.”