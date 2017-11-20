Mathias Jørgensen: Huddersfield "let ourselves down" in heavy Bournemouth loss

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jørgensen says the Terriers contributed to their own demise during their 4-0 loss at Bournemouth.

David Wagner's side failed to capitalise on a dominant opening 20 minutes and were left chasing the game after allowing two goals from set-pieces.

Although Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men by Steve Cook's dismissal, Callum Wilson went on to score his hat-trick with Harry Arter also on the score-sheet as the Cherries won convincingly.