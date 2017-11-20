Mathias Jørgensen: Huddersfield "let ourselves down" in heavy Bournemouth loss

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jørgensen says the Terriers contributed to their own demise during their 4-0 loss at Bournemouth.

David Wagner's side failed to capitalise on a dominant opening 20 minutes and were left chasing the game after allowing two goals from set-pieces.

Although Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men by Steve Cook's dismissal, Callum Wilson went on to score his hat-trick with Harry Arter also on the score-sheet as the Cherries won convincingly.

Zanka says "you can't let in goals from set pieces"

The loss equalled the Terriers' heaviest of the season and the Dane says the club will be critical of themselves as they prepare to face league leaders Manchester City.

"You can’t let in goals from set pieces if you want to be successful, especially in the Premier League," said Jørgensen.

He went on to say: "That is definitely one of the things we will look back on when we evaluate the game and say it wasn’t good enough."

The defender conceded: "If you are not self-critical then you don’t belong in top-flight football."

"We didn't take the chances we got"

Referring to those opening stages, Jørgensen said that Huddersfield "didn’t take the chances" they created after having "started off the game so great."

The 27-year-old felt that they "created chances and dictated the play" after that "conceded two goals from set pieces."

He admitted: "We felt on the field that the second one was offside – and from there it was an uphill battle, a battle we couldn’t win unfortunately."

"We are all very disappointed"

Jørgensen added that the visitors were devastated by their eventual margin of their defeat.

"We are all very disappointed, especially to concede those two additional goals. We didn’t look like the Terrier team we want to be," he acknowledged.

The Danish international felt he and his team-mates "kind of handed it to them in the end as well, which made it more difficult."

But Jørgensen to be optimistic, looking ahead by saying "the fight goes on and we live to fight another day", suggesting that "the early part of the game" is a positive to take away from a forgettable afternoon overall.