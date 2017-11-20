Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool's Sevilla trip is the game we've been looking forward to

Jürgen Klopp believes Liverpool's trip to face Sevilla is the kind of mouthwatering Champions League tie the club have looked forward to despite the challenge that the La Liga side will pose.

Los Rojiblancos have not lost on home soil for almost exactly a year, going 25 league and cup matches without defeat, and are just a point behind the Reds in Group E.

Victory for either side will ensure their place in the competition's first knockout round in February, meaning an enthralling end-to-end clash is likely in sunny Seville on Tuesday night.

Liverpool are unbeaten in Europe so far this season, winning twice and drawing twice in the group stages - including a 2-2 draw in the return clash with Sevilla at Anfield - and will hope to continue that by ensuring their place in the last-16. 