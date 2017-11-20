Paul Pogba proclaims that Lukaku is the "best striker in the Premier League" after goalscoring return

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has proclaimed that team-mate Romelu Lukaku is the "best striker in the Premier League," as the Belgian returned to scoring after eight matches in Saturday's 4-1 win over Newcastle United.

We know his quality

Lukaku had a storming start to life at Old Trafford after he made a big-money move from Everton in the summer, with the Belgian surpassing people's expectations with 11 goals in his opening ten matches for The Red Devils.

However the striker's shortage in goals in recent weeks coincidently aligned with Pogba's injury towards the end of September, with the likes of Alan Shearer stating that he needs to be more selfish if he was to break his duct in front of goal.

Pogba's long-awaited return to José Mourinho's starting XI arrived on Saturday and his impact was clear to see, as he assisted Anthony Martial's equaliser before he added United's third which followed Chris Smalling giving them the lead.

The victory was rounded off in some style as Lukaku fired a fourth into the roof of the net to end his drought, and post-match Pogba stated that the Belgian's quality is clear for everyone to see.

"I come back and Romelu scores again? I like that," Pogba said. "We’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of talented players.

"We have to trust each other," the Frenchman stated. "Romelu is the best striker in the Premier League. We know his quality. We know everything.

"We don’t worry about him," the midfielder added. "And at the end, we see the result."

We keep fighting

Victory over The Magpies was crucial for Mourinho's men as they looked to keep up on the pressure on bitter rivals Manchester City, as their gap at the top of the Premier League remained at eight points despite City's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's side notched up their 18th game unbeaten which is leading people to prematurely state that the title already belongs to City, but Pogba proclaimed that the season is "very long" and that if he didn't believe United could challenge City for the title he would "stop playing.

"The season is very long, of course," he said on United's title charge. "If I don’t believe that, I’d stop playing.

"If I don’t believe we can still win the league," the 24-year-old proclaimed. "I better stop.

"I’ll leave my boots and stop playing football," Pogba concluded. "Cause I’m a believer we keep fighting."