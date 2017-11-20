Eric Dier: Everyone could see that Mike Dean made the wrong decision in Arsenal loss

Eric Dier pointed the blame at Mike Dean for Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 loss against North London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

Dier felt that the decision to award a free-kick that lead to the first goal in the game was totally wrong and believes that everyone could see that it was a massive mistake which changed the game in Arsenal's favour.

Dier feels Mike Dean changed the game in Arsenal's favour

Mauricio Pochettino's side though were also well below par for the game but Dier felt that just when Spurs were starting to control the game, the free-kick decision that lead to Shkodran Mustafi's goal was the difference.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Dier said "that there is so much on the line" in a derby match and therefore for "a goal to be decided" like the opening goal was is "very disappointing" as it was clear to see that it was a fair tackle according to the midfielder.

Dier continued to say that the decision "changed the game" as from there Arsenal were in the ascendancy but the midfielder said that he doesn't want to "get in trouble" for saying to much but felt it was clear in a way that "everyone can see it."