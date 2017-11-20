W-League week 4 review: Sydney FC grab their first win of the season

With the Westfield Matildas joining up in Melbourne ahead of this week's friendly double-header against China, Alen Stajcic will certainly be eager for his stars to replicate the same form they are currently showing in the W-League. Week four of domestic action saw Brisbane Roar, Sydney FC, Canberra United and Perth Glory all grab victories.

Brisbane Roar 1-0 Adelaide United

Haley Raso was the hero at Suncorp Stadium on Friday as her 85th minute winner secured all three points for Brisbane Roar in their 1-0 victory over Adelaide United.

In her second game of the W-League season, the on-loan Portland Thorns midfielder got on the end of a searching Abbey Lloyd low cross to send home a deflected finish, to cap the win for the Roar.

Raso's winner gave the hosts their third win in four matches and temporarily sent them top of the table, with Perth Glory still to play Melbourne Victory on Sunday.

Sydney FC 3-2 Melbourne City

Sydney FC recorded their first win of the season at Allianz Stadium on Saturday; the bottom of the table side left it late to stun Melbourne City in a five-goal thriller.

Remy Siemson scored a dramatic late winner to grab a 3-2 victory for Sydney, after they had fallen behind on two seperate occasions.

City took the lead in the 43rd minute after an end-to-end first half, as Sydney defender Emily Ralston put the ball into her own net following Alanna Kennedy's knock down.

However, the Sky Blue's went into the break all square as Kylie Ledbrook immediately hit back, after she lobbed former Westfield Matildas goalkeeper Melissa Hudson in the second minute of first half injury time.

But, just eight minutes after the break City regained their advantage as Larissa Crummer latched onto Rhali Dobson's cross to send them into the lead.

Teresa Polias once again brought Syndey back into the game with a 64th minute equaliser from outside the area, which set Siemson up to net the last-gasp winner in the 91st minute.

Newcastle Jets 1-2 Canberra United

Canberra United came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against the Newcastle Jets on Sunday at No.2 Sportsground, taking them up to third place in the table.

The Jets took an early lead in the eighth minute courtesy of an Emily van Egmond penalty, taking them into the break with a one goal lead.

After the break, United turned things around as Ashleigh Sykes netted just after the break to put the team back on level terms. And, the comeback was complete in the 63rd minute as Toni Pressley netted the match winner with 20 minutes to go. For the second week running the on-loan Orlando Pride defender scored a crucial goal, which would hand Canberra a second consecutive victory and progression up the table.

Canberra will look to continue their good run of form when they host league-leaders Perth Glory next week and Newcastle Jets will look to get their season back on course with a trip to Adelaide.

Perth Glory 3-1 Melbourne Victory

Sam Kerr's brace helped Perth Glory to a 3-1 comeback victory over Melbourne Victory at Nib Stadium on Sunday.

With Kerr back in the fold, the Glory were back to winning ways. However, after a scoreless first half Natasha Dowie shocked the league-leaders as she gave Victory a 1-0 lead, heading home in the 52nd minute.

Yet, the celebrations were premature as Rachel Hill struck back within two minutes of the opener to score her sixth goal in four games. And, from then on it was all Kerr.

The skipper gave Glory the lead in the 65th minute and the Matilda's star struck again 12 minutes later to put the tie beyond doubt, as she fought past three defenders to charge in on goal and slot past the on-rushing keeper.

Perth remain at the top of the table as they travel to Canberra next weekend and Victory will host the Western Syndey Wanderers.