Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Preview: Wolves eyeing up four straight league wins

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping they can continue their winning run as they welcome Leeds United to Molineux on Wednesday.

The home side have won their last three games in the league. The latest victory was a hard fought 2-0 win over Reading at the Madejski Stadium. Wolves rode their luck at times during the game but they emerged victorious thanks to goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Matt Doherty.

Leeds also head into the game on the back of a win at the weekend. Goals from Pablo Hernández and Ezdzhan Alioski helped them to a 2-1 win over fellow promotion chasers Middlesbrough at Elland Road. The victory was their first win in four league games.

Their seasons so far

Wolves got off to a flyer, beginning the season with nine points from their first three games. Many doubted they would be able to keep this up, but as of yet they have managed to continue their fine form.

The weekend's win over Reading showed that they are also able to win in different ways, not just dominant possession and good on the eye football.

At times Saturday they were forced to dig deep and battle, something that they did well and it helped them to come away with all three points.

While luck may also have gone Wolves way on the day, the best teams often earn their own luck and that was a game Wolves would have lost a few months ago. The willingness of Nuno Espírito Santo's men to do the dirty work as well as play nice football surely puts them as the favourites to go up.



Similarly to Wolves, Leeds started the season well and at one point were jostling for top position with Cardiff City and Wolves. However, a poor run of form saw them win only one in seven games, before Sunday's victory.

During the run Leeds lost an astonishing six of the seven games, which saw them plummet down the table. Their win over Middlesbrough put them back up to seventh in the table, level on points with the North East side and just outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Thomas Christiansen will be hoping the victory sees a turn around in form for his Leeds side as they continue to chase promotion to the Premier League.

Team news

Wolves go into the game with no injury worries and a fully fit squad to choose from. Long term absentee Phil Ofosu-Ayeh has overcame his injury, though a lack of match fitness means he will have to wait to make his debut for the club. Barry Douglas returns after missing the game at the weekend due to being suspended and will be hoping for a recall to the side.

Former Wolves loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and winger Stuart Dallas have both recovered from their respective injury problems and will be hoping for a start for the away side. A late decision will be made on star striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga after he missed Sunday's game through illness.