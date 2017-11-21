José Mourinho confirms that returning Zlatan Ibrahimović is in "no condition" to start in Basel clash

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has confirmed that veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović is in "no condition" to start a game for The Red Devils, with the Swede named on the bench for Wednesday's clash with Basel. 

Useful off the bench

The return of Ibrahimović has been a long time coming for United fans. The Swede played a crucial role in their three trophies last season, having joined from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the previous summer. 

However, there were concerns that he would not be seen in a United shirt again following a serious knee injury in April and being released following the end of his one-year contract, but that failed to last long as he signed a new one-year deal with the club in the summer to continue his recovery. 

Many predicted that he wouldn't return until December with the clash with Arsenal been ringed as the glorious return of Zlatan, but Mourinho surprised many as he made a cameo appearance in Saturday's 4-1 win over NewcastlePaul Pogba also returned from a long-term injury.

The 36-year-old travelled with the squad to Switzerland ahead of their penultimate clash in the group stages of the Champions League, but Mourinho stated that he will have to come off the bench in the St. Jakob-Park

"Zlatan goes on the bench tomorrow," Mourinho confirmed in his pre-match press conference. "He needs to play and he is useful for us." 

"If we are in a winning position, like we were against Newcastle," the coach stated. "We need him on the pitch, because he keeps the ball, he keeps possession."

"He drops into areas where he gives stability to the team," he proclaimed on the Swede's abilities. "If the team is not winning, his presence on the pitch will be important and it will be positive for him to play with (Romelu) Lukaku." 

"Normally, he is going to play, and I would say it will be a little bit more comfortable for him to play a bit more than he did the last match," Mourinho added. "Instead of 15 [minutes], I would say 20, 25. But [he is in] no condition to start."

 