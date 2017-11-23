Man Utd are still searching for their first win at home since the opening game of the season | UEFA.com

Manchester United failed to take first-half chances versus FC Basel admits José Mourinho

The United manager was left frustrated by how many chances his side missed in their 1-0 defeat to Basel on Wednesday evening.

Jose Mourinho was left frustrated after seeing his Manchester United side fall to a 1-0 defeat to FC Basel in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The result meant that United lost their perfect record in a Group A but they really shouldn't have given the amount of guilt edge chances that they missed in the game, especially in the first half.

Mourinho left 'frustrated' by chances missed 

Despite the result though United are still on course to qualify for the last 16 but Mourinho was annoyed that his side couldn't get the job done in Switzerland given how dominant they were in the game.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Mourinho said "the first half was a perfect half without the goals" which was the only thing missing from his side's performance.

Mourinho continued to say that "we lost because in the first half" the team missed so many chances and "we could not score one goal after being so dominant" and then in the "second half the feeling of everyone" was that the game was going end in a draw "but they got the late goal" which really annoyed the Portuguese coach.

United remain in box seat 

Mourinho added that "we played against a team with five defenders" so to combat that "we tried to play with three attacking players" without any luck and "in the end, we lost" a game that should have been a win but "it's just football" and that's how things go.

United play CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford in their last group game on the 5th December knowing that bar a huge loss, they will go through as group winners but now the focus must turn to the Premier League as they host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

