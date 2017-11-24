Arsene Wenger please with attitude despite away defeat in Germany

Arsene Wenger has said he believed the attitude of his Arsenal was positive despite their 1-0 defeat to FC Koln last night in the Europa League.

Not much to play for

The gunners had already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition and the manager also made eleven changes from the team that started the North London derby last Saturday.

“I must say that the attitude was good. It took us some time to inject some pace into the game,” Wenger said after the match.

“In the second half, it was much quicker. The pitch was a little handicapped tonight, and the players were because of it, but I cannot fault the preparation or the concentration of the players.”

Top spot despite controversy

The winning goal for FC Koln was a controversial moment, as Mathieu Debuchy was adjudged to have brought down fellow Frenchman Sehrou Guirassy inside the penalty area. The forward calmly despatched his penalty down the middle of David Ospina’s goal.

Despite the defeat, the Gunners secured top spot in group H thanks to a draw between Red Star Belgrade and Bate Borisov, however Wenger was not sure how important that could turn out to be.

“I don’t know. I will tell you after the draw. You feel you have done the job to finish top of the group.

“We now play our final game at home against BATE Borisov without much at stake, other than the fact that we want to win the game.”

Welcome return

A positive from last night’s match was the return of Danny Welbeck who led the line for the start before being substituted at half time.

"Medically, the risk was too great to play him for longer than that. He was ready to stay on and frustrated to come off, but he's in good shape.”

Turf Moor next

Up next for Arsenal is a visit to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday afternoon. Their next Europa fixture in two weeks time at home to BATE Borisov.