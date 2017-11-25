Sean Dyche claims there is "still a lot of work to be done" for his Burnley side

Lennon has finished in the top twelve for Premier League assists on three occasions (photo: Wikimedia)

Sean Dyche claims there is &quot;still a lot of work to be done&quot; for his Burnley side

The Clarets play Arsenal on Sunday who have beaten them in six consecutive fixtures.

Chris Lincoln

Burnley manager Sean Dyche hinted that he is not resting on his laurels after the Clarets' impressive start to the season and explained they "continue to work at the details in our performances".

Burnley "have to stay focused all the time"

Ahead of Burnley's clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Dyche explained, “I’m really pleased with how the team is performing at the moment but there is still a lot of work to be done."

Dyche is looking for revenge on Sunday after Arsenal stole the points late in the day during both fixtures last season. “We were unfortunate last season, the two games, home and away. I thought we played very well in both and two big decisions went against us."

He added, “you have to stay focused all the time, that’s the biggest thing because they can pounce and hurt you at any time.”

Dyche also reserved praise for Arsene Wenger, stating "they are a fine side with a brilliant manager. It’s fair to say there’s a group of clubs at the very top who will always be looked upon as the main big games of the season. I think Arsenal, without a shadow of doubt, fit into that, and particularly at Turf Moor.”

Marney "in front of timescales" for his return

Dyche should be able to call on the services of Chris Wood but remains without Tom Heaton and Nakhi Wells.

Dean Marney is working his way back to fitness after not playing since being stretchered off against Arsenal in January but Dyche has warned the midfielder not to push himself too soon.

The Burnley boss explained, “Deano is doing great. He’s in front of the timescales and I spoke to him this week about bearing in mind that he is in front of the timescales so don’t be in a crazy rush to get back. He’s training with us full-on all the time now.”

