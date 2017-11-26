Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff City team news: Traore returns for the hosts

Armand Traore returns from injury to start in Nottingham Forest's Championship clash with Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman has been struggling with a calf injury of late but has slotted in at left-back against the Bluebirds after Tendayi Darikwa picked up a knock.

Traore's inclusion will see Eric Lichaj move to his more natural position of right-back after filling in on the opposite flank at times this season.

The only other change to Mark Warburton's starting XI is the inclusion of Tyler Walker. Walker replaces Liam Bridcutt in the starting line-up due to the midfielder's suspension.

The visitors, meanwhile, have made just one change to the side that beat Bristol City in midweek. Loic Damour has been selected by Neil Warnock after Aron Gunnarsson was made unavailable due to injury.

Gunnarsson scored twice against the Reds last season as Cardiff triumphed over Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium and the City Ground.

Formation:

The hosts seem to going with a 4-2-3-1 formation this weekend as they try and record a fourth consecutive clean sheet at home across all competitions.

The inclusion of Walker appears to see Ben Osborn occupy a slightly deeper role than the midfielder is used to playing, with Walker set to play on the right flank.

Osborn, who has done well from deep before, will play alongside David Vaughan in the heart of midfield with Walker, Dowell and McKay just ahead of them.

Neil Warnock has set his side out in a similar formation with Danny Ward leading the line for the away side. Frenchman Loic Damour is set to slot into central midfield following Gunnarsson's injury and will partner Derby County loanee Craig Bryson.

Forest XI - Smith; Lichaj, Worrall, Mancienne, Traore; Osborn, Vaughan; Walker, Dowell, McKay; Murphy.

Forest Substitutes - Mills, Cash, Clough, Brereton, Carayol, Henderson, Bouchalakis.

Cardiff XI - Etheridge; Manga, Bamba, Morrison, Bennett; Damour, Bryson; Ralls, Paterson, Hoilett; Ward.

Cardiff Substitutes - Peltier, Tomlin, Feeney, Halford, Gounongbe, Murphy, Feltscher.