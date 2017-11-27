Raheem Sterling reveals key to Manchester City's Huddersfield fightback

Raheem Sterling has revealed that Manchester City's frustration at falling behind to Huddersfield Town was key, as the England international scored late on to give them a 2-1 win at the Kirklees Stadium.

We talked about getting something out of the game

The Citizens made the short trip to Huddersfield looking to continue their excellent unbeaten run, but pre-match goalkeeper Ederson admitted that it would be a difficult test and despite dominating for the majority of the clash they were pushed to their limits by The Terriers.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated for the majority of the first period but a late own goal from Nicolás Otamendi right at the end of the period, but were back in contention almost instantaneously after the restart with Sergio Agüero's penalty which was won by Sterling.

The 22-year-old has had an excellent start to the season and continued on from his winner midweek against Feyenoord with City's second eight minutes from time, and Sterling stated that going in at the break behind was the thing needed to get them back into the clash.

"We went in at half-time disappointed," Sterling told mancity.com. "We were on the front foot and conceded late on."

"In the dressing room, we talked about getting something out of the game," the Englishman proclaimed. "For the penalty, I just remember turning and seeing David (Silva) and Kevin (De Bruyne)."

"You know that if you make movements, they will find you," the 22-year-old stated. "That was the case for the goal. I felt the tug. It was a clear penalty."

"The one beforehand was perhaps clearer," Sterling added. "But, credit to the referee, he saw it and he gave it."

It is going to be how we react to that defeat

When it comes to the end of season the victory at the Kirklees Stadium will be seen as a crucial moment in what could be City's title-winning campaign, something many have already stated will be fact come May.

The win in West Yorkshire made it 18 consecutive wins in all competitions which only has fanned the flames of people stating that it will be an unbeaten season for City, but post-match Guardiola stated on that performance a loss will definitely come but it will be more important to how they react to it when it comes.

"We are going to lose, that is going to happen. Definitely," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "Today was so close that it's going to happen."

"Playing one day a week," the Catalan coach proclaimed. "Maybe I would tell you it would be difficult to drop points."

"But when you play every three days, when you see the schedule for December and January," he said. "Now we go to [Shakhtar] Donetsk to play the Champions League - it's impossible."

"We are going to lose but how we react during that game and after the game," Guardiola concluded. "That is important."