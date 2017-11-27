Watford vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils look to gain ground on scintillating City against Hornets

Manchester United will face a tough test if they are to reduce the gap on Manchester City to five points for at least 24 hours, as they travel to the English capital to take on the in-form Watford.

Looking to continue their excellent start

After the managerial merry-go-round that has been in place a Vicarage Road in the last few years, it does seem that Watford finally have founf the right man in Marco Silva and will look to add to his already increasing stock with a scalp from The Red Devils.

The Hornets have put in some excellent performances thus far which has seen them into the top-ten of the Premier League, but that has brought unwanted pressure on a manager Watford fans actually want to keep with Everton looking to bring the Portuguese coach in following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

His stock only grew at the weekend as Watford made the trip to the North East to take on Newcastle United, and they certainly humbled The Magpies with goals from Will Hughes, Andre Gray and an own goal from DeAndre Yedlin secured the resounding 3-0 victory at St James' Park.

Many were surprised last season as they humbled José Mourinho's side 3-1 last September, and Silva will be looking to emulate Walter Mazzarri's success for the second season running.

Keeping the pressure on The Citizens

United managed to bounce back from their Champions League slump last Wednesday at the weekend, and will be looking to keep the pressure on their city rivals with Tuesday's clash.

It had been close between the Manchester sides throughout the opening weeks and months of the campaign, but a few bad results here and there had opened up a gap between the two.

Only a Lewis Dunk own goal managed to slash the gap to five points with a narrow 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, which was put back up to eight on Sunday as City just managed to grind out a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.

Mourinho's side will play before City once again ahead of their Wednesday clash with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium, and will be hopeful of turning up the heat and emulate a result similar to City's 6-0 thrashing of The Hornets earlier in the season.

Team news

The big boost for Silva will be the return of influential skipper Troy Deeney, who is available once again after serving his three-match suspension.

However Miguel Britos will face a late fitness test having suffered a knock in Saturday's victory, while Craig Cathcart (knee), Younes Kaboul (hamstring), Nathaniel Chalobah (knee) and forward Isaac Success (knee) will be missing once more.

Zlatan Ibrahimović could be in contention for his first start since April, the Swede has played three substitute games since his return in the 4-1 win over Newcastle but will be itching to start from the beginning.

Romelu Lukaku is also in contention to start having looked to be in trouble for a clash with Gaetan Bong, while Marcos Rojo could be rested if Eric Bailly and Phil Jones make a return to fitness.

Watford will host Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Tuesday, November 28 with kick-off at 8pm GMT.