Photo Source: Standard Sport

Tottenham Hotspur

Can Tottenham Hotspur turn around recent form and outfox Leicester City?

Can Tottenham Hotspur turn around recent form and outfox Leicester City?

Tottenham need to turn around their recent poor form after losing ground over their top four rivals.

Broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

As we enter the winter period, the busy schedule up until the turn of the year is about to begin. 

Tottenham Hotspur need to bounce back after another poor performance at Wembley which saw them drop points to struggling West Brom

However, with a squad looking tired after their own busy European schedule - can Spurs pull themselves together for Tuesday's visit to Leicester City?

Spurs need to focus

This game comes at a time that the Tottenham squad look rather lethargic after their travels in the Champions League

Playing four games in just 10 days is probably the last thing that Mauricio Pochettino's side need - especially after having to work hard just to gain a draw on Saturday.

This being said, it is crucial for the visitors not to concede the opening goal for the third game in a row.

With the devastating pace on the Leicester attack, the Lilywhite's can't afford any more sloppy play in the midfield - like we saw for the Baggies' opener. 

 

Kane hungry for more

Leicester was a temporary home Harry Kane back in 2013 - where he made 12 appearances for the Foxes. 

Since returning from the loan move, Kane has netted nine times against his former club. 

Having scored 40 goals this calendar year, the Leicester defence will surely have their work cut out - the England striker scored four in the last meeting between the sides. 

However, whether Kane can recover in time after a packed recent schedule of games will remain to be seen, as he looked rather tired during their draw against West Brom.  

Back on track

Without a win in their previous two outings in the Premier League, Tottenham are in danger of falling behind in the race for the top four. 

A point behind arch-rivals Arsenal, Tottenham need all three points at the King Power Stadium just to keep up in the battle for a Champions League spot. 

It is no easy task to travel to the King Power Stadium though, under the management of Claude Puel the Foxes will be seeking revenge after last seasons 6-1 battering

VAVEL Logo

    Tottenham Hotspur News

    Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Nervy Lilywhites end losing run to get back on track

    10 days ago

    Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs desperate to get their season back on track

    11 days ago

    Inter Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to put weekend defeats behind them in European opener

    16 days ago

    Tottenham player ratings in 2-1 loss to Liverpool

    16 days ago

    Five things we learned from Arsenal U23s 2-1 Tottenham U23s

    a month ago

    Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Both sides look to continue their unbeaten record

    a month ago

    Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs blow away deflated Red Devils with a stunning second-half display

    a month ago

    Analysis: Powerful Spurs overshadow off pitch problems with win over Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham player ratings in win against Fulham

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Fulham: Spurs cruise to victory as Harry Kane breaks his August curse

    a month ago

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Preview: Lilywhites seek derby spoils

    a month ago