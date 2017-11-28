Danny Williams insists Huddersfield "have to make it hard" for Arsenal

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams insists they must make it "hard" for Arsenal when they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Town have lost both of their last two matches, though their most recent performance was much improved.

Having echoed what Scott Malone said about the team being proud of their display despite losing to Manchester City late on, Williams insists the Terriers can bounce back at Arsenal.

But David Wagner's charges inevitably face a tough match as the Gunners have a 100 per-cent record at home so far this season.

A similar battle

Williams spoke to HTTV ahead of trip to North London and asked if he believes it will be as big a battle as the City game, the American international said: "Yes, we have to make it hard for them as well, because they have world-class players like [Alexis] Sánchez, [Mesut] Özil. They are a very strong team."

Desperately looking for points, the Terriers will look to achieve a positive result - a win perhaps too much to ask for given just four of the club's 15 points have come on the road.

But they will find it difficult, as Williams went on to acknowledge.

Fighting spirit

He went on to say that Huddersfield will look to play with the energy and the spirit that they have become known for under Wagner. The midfielder stated: "What you can expect from us at least, is to put the same energy into the game, and aggression and fighting spirit, like we showed on Sunday. Hopefully we'll have a chance."

Knowing there are no easy games in the Premier League and that the manager wants them to show the team is up for a fight, Williams stated that "it doesn't matter which team we play, every game is very very hard in the Premier League."

The 28-year-old also noted that even if a team is outside of the top six it "doesn't mean" that the Yorkshire outfit "will roll all over them", adding: "It's a different kind of approach to every game. It probably helps to play Arsenal this soon as they have a similar style of play."

Few expect the Terriers to come away with any points from their clash with Arséne Wenger's side but as Williams has said, he and his team-mates will be doing what they can to upset the odds.