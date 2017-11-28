Emre Can fit says Jurgen Klopp, with Mane and Firmino set to line up against Stoke

After their midfield was harshly criticised for performances against Sevilla and Chelsea in the last week, Liverpool will be glad to welcome Emre Can back for their trip to Stoke City on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to be without Can for the last two due to a slight injury, but confirmed to reporters on Tuesday; "Emre is back.

"It was not a big thing but it was big enough that he could not play the last game. He is back and it is a full squad, for sure.”

One man that Klopp may be without is Dejan Lovren, who missed the Chelsea game with Can.

“Dejan probably will be close. It is not a big thing; it’s a little bit of little bit of swelling and we have to figure out what it is exactly."

Lovren being out would likely see Ragnar Klavan and Joel Matip continue at centre-back, although Jordan Henderson may be rested ahead of them for the returning Can.

Trent Alexander-Arnold or Joe Gomez could start at right-back, whilst Andrew Robertson will hope for a rare start in the other full-back slot given the amount of minutes Alberto Moreno has put in his legs recently.

Firmino and Mane expected to return

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were both benched against Chelsea on Saturday ahead of the busy winter schedule, but the pair are expected to come back into the team at the Bet365 Stadium.

"It is not unlikely," said Klopp when pressed as to whether the pair would start.

Regarding the changes made against the Blues, Klopp said; “We don’t rest, we use other players. That indicates there’s a rest for another player, but that is especially not the reason for this game.

“For the last one, maybe we thought against Chelsea maybe he needs a rest or whatever, [but] it was that we needed fresh legs against Chelsea and that’s what we wanted to have. I thought it worked quite well."