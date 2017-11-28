Wednesday Football Live: Rooney scores a third from his own half. Sterling nets Man City winner in 95th minute

That's it from me. I hope you enjoyed another thrilling evening of Premier League football!

A final round-up of the results tonight: Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield; Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley; Chelsea 1-0 Swansea; Everton 4-0 West Ham; Manchester City 2-1 Southampton; Stoke 0-3 Liverpool.

And what a finish from Man City as Raheem Sterling nets a 95th-minute winner to set a new record of 12 consecutive league wins.

Burnley continue their progression as they leapfrog Spurs into the top six with a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.

Chelsea struggled past Swansea as Antonio Conte was sent to the stands, whilst Liverpool and Arsenal cruised to victory with the latter hitting five against Huddersfield. Mo Salah can't stop scoring.

Everton gave Sam Allardyce cause for optimism after smashing four past West Ham. Wayne Rooney grabbed his ninth career hat-trick but first for Everton, including a third that was scored from his own half. But what next for David Moyes and West Ham who were appalling again and remain in the relegation zone...

What a night! 19 goals in six games with some absolute screamers...

Full-time: It's all over at City. The fans and players are celebrating like they have won the league and they are certainly taking giant steps towards it. Pep's side restore their eight-point advantage over United, although the City boss had an almighty argument with Nathan Redmond as the players left the pitch.

GOAL!!!!!!!!!! Man City 2-1 Southampton - Raheem Sterling has scored a belter to win the game for City in the fifth minute of injury time! After breaking forward, the winger played the ball to De Bruyne who knocked it back to Sterling. The England star then unleashed a beautiful curling effort into the top corner. He had just seen a goal disallowed one minute earlier...

(90+5) WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT?!

Full-time: Everton 4-0 West Ham United. The evening belonged to Sam Allardyce. The night belongs to Wayne Rooney. What a hat-trick and a great send off for David Unsworth.

Full-time: Stoke City 0-3 Liverpool. A comfortable night for Liverpool as Salah nets another two goals to take his Premier League tally to 12 for the season.

Over in Scotland, Celtic have been held to a draw by Motherwell.

Five minutes left and Southampton are still holding City at the Etihad...

(84) Rooney replaced to a standing ovation. What a goal that was for his third.

(83) GOAL!!! Salah again. The sheer presence of the Egyptian forced Eric Pieters into a mistake and Salah netted number 17 of the season as Liverpool go 3-0 up at Stoke.

Full-time: Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley. The Clarets hold on for a deserved victory to move above Spurs and into the top six!

Full-time: Chelsea 1-0 Swansea. It should have been more for the hosts but they pick up a fifth win in six matches despite Antonio Conte watching the second half from his office.

(79) GOAL!!! What a great job Big Sam has picked up! Ashley Williams has made it 4-0 against West Ham after getting a free run from a corner.

Full-time: Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield. A comfortable evening for the Gunners as Giroud nets twice and Ozil scores one and creates one on his return.

(77) GOAL!!! It had to be. Salah has netted number 16 of the season with a sweet volley after coming on as a substitute. Stoke 0-2 Liverpool.

(75) GOAL!!! And Southampton have levelled! Substitute Sofiane Boufal laid the ball on a plate for Romeu who smashed his effort in off the crossbar.

(70) Southampton are still in with a shout at the Etihad. Van Dijk headed a corner over from six yards.

(87) GOAL!!! Huddersfield want this over. Saeed Kolasinac ventured into the penalty area before Giroud stole the ball off him to fire home his second and Arsenal's fifth.

(66): WHAT A GOAL!!!!! Wayne Rooney has not only netted a hat-trick but he has just smashed one in from his own half! He ran onto a Joe Hart clearance and produced a technically perfect strike to score his first trio for Everton!

(62): City should be two up against Southampton. De Bruyne picked out Sergio Aguero with another brilliant free-kick but the club all-time top goalscorer could only head over from close range.

(79) GOAL!!! Game on in Bournemouth. A cross-shot from substitute Jermain Defoe was only palmed by Nick Pope into the path of Josh King who prodded home to pull a goal back against Burnley. 2-1.

(59) PENALTY SAVE! You can tell Everton have lost five of their last seven. A nervy second half almost got worse only for Jordan Pickford to keep out Lanzini's penalty after Ashley Williams hacked down Diafra Sakho

(56) DOUBLE SAVE! Fraser Forster has kept Southampton in their game against City with two smart stops from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne.

(74) GOAL!!! Arsenal are unstoppable! Ramsey slid in Ozil who neatly lifted the ball over Lossl for a fourth Gunners goal and third in less than ten minutes!

(53) CLOSE!! West Ham aren't dead and buried against Everton just yet. Manuel Lanzini cushioned a pass for Aaron Cresswell who rattled the crossbar from range.

(71) GOAL!!! And they have combined again...Ozil rolled in Sanchez who has smashed Arsenal into a 3-0 lead against Huddersfield.

(67) GOAL!!! Arsene Wenger will be desperate to keep hold of Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. The pair combined with a fine passing move before picking out Giroud to give the hosts a cushion.

(65) GOAL!!! Burnley are at it again. A quick break from Johann Berg Gudmundsson released Robbie Brady who curled an excellent strike into the Bournemouth goal. Bournemouth 0-2 Burnley.

(49) Stoke just went close to an equaliser as Joel Matip deflected Joe Allen's effort wide after Diouf's knockdown.

(63) Morata just can't find a way past Fabianksi. Fabregas picked out the striker who saw his header tipped over by the Swansea goalkeeper.

(47) GOAL!!! Scrap that, City have broken the deadlock 80 seconds after the break. Kevin De Bruyne picked out Nicolas Otamendi who prodded the Belgian's excellent free-kick off Virgil van Dijk and into the back of the net. Man City 1-0 Southampton.

A reminder of the scores: Manchester City 0-0 Southampton; Everton 2-0 West Ham United (Rooney 2); Stoke City 0-1 Liverpool (Mane); Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (Wood); Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield (Lacazette); Chelsea 1-0 Swansea (Rudiger).

All 12 Premier League teams are now back out...

(59) CLOSE! At the other end, Giroud should have settled those nerves. He rounded Lossl but could only hit the post before hitting the rebound wide.

(55) CLOSE! Arsenal fans are getting restless. Steve Mounie unleashed an effort for Huddersfield that flew off Nacho Monreal and was palmed onto his own crossbar by Cech.

(55) GOAL!!! He has watched the attacking players try and fail so Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has stepped up to open the scoring for the champions. N'golo Kante's strike was deflected and Rudiger was able to nod home. Chelsea 1-0 Swansea.

(51) Conte will be fuming in the stands. Willian laid the ball across to Pedro who fired over from inside the box as Chelsea continue to struggle to break the deadlock against Swansea.

(50) CHANCES AT BOTH ENDS! Collin Quaner has been thwarted by the legs of Petr Cech with Huddersfield refusing to roll over at Arsenal. However, Olivier Giroud also went close at the other end after replacing Lacazette at half-time.

Southampton have matched City in a laboured opening 45 minutes from the league leaders. A Rooney double has given Everton a great start against a disappointing West Ham. Sadio Mane has scored a controversial goal and hit the post, whilst Simon Mignolet could have been sent off as Liverpool lead at Stoke.

Half-time in the 8pm kick-offs. Manchester City 0-0 Southampton; Everton 2-0 West Ham United (Rooney 2); Stoke City 0-1 Liverpool (Mane).

(44) CLOSE! Solanke played Mane into acres of space but the Liverpool attacking midfielder struck the post just before the break.

A brief overview of the early kick-offs. Burnley deservedly lead at Bournemouth after Chris Wood netted his third chance of the contest. Alex Lacazette scored early for Arsenal against Huddersfield but the visitors could have been awarded a penalty. Chelsea have dominated against Swansea but a frustrating first half resulted in Antonio Conte being sent to the stands.

(40) Simon Mignolet is a lucky boy! The Liverpool goalkeeper came flying out of his box to hack down Mame Biram Diouf but somehow escaped a red card.

(34) Don't count Southampton out of causing a shock at the Etihad. Ederson fumbled a dangerous strike from Mario Lemina just past the post.

Half-time in the 7:45pm games... Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley (Wood); Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield (Lacazette); Chelsea 0-0 Swansea.

(43) RED CARD!! Antonio Conte has been sent to the stands! The Chelsea boss had one word too many for referee Neil Swarbrick after he awarded a goal-kick instead of a corner. A frustrating first-half for the champions.

"Two goals from Wayne Rooney in a strange half at Goodison where neither side has looked threatening but the Toffees have taken their limited chances. Rooney now up to 13 goals in 16 games against West Ham over his career."

Our reporter Olli Emmerson is at Goodison Park and has provided the following update...

(28) GOAL!!! A second for Wayne Rooney! A neat cut back from Tom Davies took two defenders out of the game before Rooney slotted his second of the contest. Everton 2-0 West Ham.

(37) Huddersfield were almost handed a lifeline when Shkodran Mustafi bundled over Elvis Kachunga but no penalty was given.

(24) GREAT SAVE! City are building the pressure against Southampton. Fraser Forster denied Fernandinho from range before keeping out Ilkay Gundogan in the space of two minutes.

(36) GOAL!!! Chris Wood has got a reward for an excellent start to the game. Robbie Brady's pass deflected into his path for an easy tap-in from just six yards.

(33) CLOSE! It's all happening! Lacazette formulated a clever strike from an acute angle, lifting the ball over Jonas Lossl, only for the effort to be cleared off the line by Sam Craigie.

(18) GOAL!!! Dominic Calvert-Lewin was clipped by Joe Hart in the box and duly awarded a penalty for Everton. Wayne Rooney saw his effort saved by his former England colleague before netting the rebound. Everton 1-0 West Ham.

(17) GOAL!!! Sadio Mane has broken the deadlock for Liverpool at Stoke City but in controversial circumstances. Questions were asked over whether Joe Gomez kept the ball in play before picking out Solanke. The striker played in Mane who dinked a chip over Lee Grant. Stoke 0-1 Liverpool

(15) CLOSE! Wesley Hoedt just hit the crossbar for Southampton despite them barely venturing out of their half. The defender met a corner to hit the Man City crossbar.

(25) Morata has just gone close again. An acrobatic volley from a Cesc Fabregas cross forced Fabianski to tip over.

(23) DOUBLE SAVE! Surely it's only a matter of time before Chelsea score? Pedro and Morata have both forced saves from Lukasz Fabianski in quick succession.

A reminder that five of the six Premier League games are goalless so far. Alex Lacazette scored the first goal of the evening, netting inside four minutes against Huddersfield.

(21) Marcos Alonso is a constant threat for Chelsea on the left-wing and he went close to breaking the deadlock for the champions. A driven effort was headed just over his own crossbar by Alfie Mawson.

(15) GREAT SAVE! Burnley are trying their best to ruin Eddie Howe's 40th birthday. Phil Bardsley picked out Chris Wood with a cross before the New Zealand international produced a downward header that was pushed over the crossbar by Asmir Begovic.

The later kick-offs are just getting underway...

(11) Chelsea are ramping up the pressure with Willian whipping a free-kick just wide.

(9) Van der Hoorn is testing his luck at Stamford Bridge. The first Chelsea shout for a penalty was debatable but this one looked as if it could have been given as the defender hauled down Alvaro Morata in the penalty area.

That shock scoreline in France is now a result. Lille started the evening in the relegation zone but have defeated second-place Lyon 2-1 away from home.

(4) CLOSE! Burnley are heaping pressure on Bournemouth and the third of three consecutive corners resulted in Chris Wood looping a header against the crossbar.

(4) GOAL!!! Arsenal have already broken the deadlock against Huddersfield. A neat flick from Aaron Ramsey played through Alex Lacazette who had the composure to slot the Gunners into the lead. Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield.

(2) Back in England we are underway and Chelsea have seen an ambitious shout for a penalty turned down after Pedro's strike hit Mike Van der Hoorn on the chest before rebounding onto his arm.

A surprise is unfolding in France's Ligue 1 with just a few minutes remaining...

Stoke v Liverpool, Man City v Southampton and Everton v Swansea start 15 minutes later.

A reminder that Arsenal v Huddersfield, Bournemouth v Burnley and Chelsea v Swansea kick-off at 7:45pm.

The teams are in the respective tunnels...

However, don't expect much action across the border with all four Highland League matches all called off due to waterlogged pitches.

Across Europe, Barcelona and Sevilla are both cruising to comfortable aggregate victories in the second legs of their respective Copa Del Rey matches.

I can't see past anything other than another Man City victory as they look to develop a club record 12 consecutive Premier League victories. However, I fancy a shock on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke: Man City 2-0 Southampton; Stoke 2-2 Liverpool; Everton 1-0 West Ham.

West Ham: Hart, Reid, Cresswell, Zabaleta, Obiang, Masuaku, Ogbonna, Kouyate, Arnautovic, Lanzini, Ayew

Everton: Pickford, Williams, Martina, Kenny, Holgate, Gueye, Davies, Sigurdsson, Lennon, Rooney, Calvert-Lewin

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Mane, Solanke

Stoke City: Grant, Martins Indi, Zouma, Shawcross, Pieters, Fletcher, Allen, Shaqiri, Diouf, Crouch, Choupo-Moting

Southampton: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Hoedt, Van Dijk, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Redmond, Long

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Delph, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus

The teams look as follows for the later kick-offs...

I am predicting comfortable victories for both Arsenal and Chelsea tonight but expect a close contest on the South Coast. Arsenal 3-1 Huddersfield; Chelsea 3-0 Swansea; Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley

Swansea: Fabianski, Van Der Hoorn, Mawson, Naughton, Olsson, Ki, Carroll, Mesa, Sanches, Ayew, Bony

Chelsea: Courtois, Cahill, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Pedro, Willian, Morata

Burnley: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Brady, Hendrick, Cork, Defour, Gudmundsson, Wood

Bournemouth: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Pugh, Arter, Surman, Ibe, King, Wilson

Huddersfield: Lossl, Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Schindler, Lowe, Hogg, Mooy, Cranie, Quaner, Mounie, Kachunga

Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette

With 25 minutes before kick-off in the 7:45pm fixtures, here are the teams in full:

David Moyes returns to Merseyside after 11 years at the helm and brings brute force with him. Andy Carroll replaces Andre Ayew for West Ham whose fans are unlikely to send too many best wishes to their former manager, Mr Allardyce.

Big Sam is at Goodison Park ready to see the squad he has inherited today. Caretaker manager David Unsworth said he was "hurt" by recent performances that have seen five defeats in seven matches during his tenure. Wayne Rooney returns to captain the side, whilst Phil Jagielka, Kevin Mirallas and Morgan Schneiderlin are all dropped, with only the latter making the bench.

Peter Crouch starts for the hosts against his former club as he looks to build upon topping the Stoke goalscoring charts and earning a new contract.

There have also been some fascinating selections made by Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool's trip to Stoke. Premier League top goalscorer Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson are amongst six players to drop out of the starting eleven, as the likes of Sadio Mane and Dominic Solanke come into the team. Solanke makes his first Premier League start in a Liverpool shirt.

Guardiola's old friend and colleague, Mauricio Pellegrino, has made some interesting selections for visiting Southampton. Oriol Romeu returns but Charlie Austin - who netted twice at the weekend, Dusan Tadic - who also scored, and Sofiane Boufal are all on the bench.

Manchester City have the opportunity to restore their eight-point advantage over rivals and closest contenders Manchester United tonight and Pep Guardiola has picked an attacking line-up. Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus both start, although David Silva is rested in favour of ?lkay Gündo?an and Leroy Sane has not even made the squad.

As we await team news of the three 8:00pm kick-offs, it is worth considering the distance a number of away fans are travelling this evening. No less than 1,200 miles will be covered between the six visiting sides in an obscure set of midweek fixtures.

Paul Clement has named the same Swansea side that drew against Bournemouth at the weekend as Tammy Abraham misses out due to being ineligible against his parent club.

Those two games kick-off at 7:45pm alongside Chelsea against Swansea with Antonio Conte opting to rest several key players. Cesar Azplicueta, Victor Moses, Eden Hazard and Tiémoué Bakayoko are all on the bench, whilst the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Willian and Pedro have a chance to impress against a beleaguered Swansea unit.

Birthday boy Eddie Howe has reinstated captain Simon Francis to his Bournemouth squad. The defender will be faced by Chris Wood who returns to the starting line-up for Burnley, whilst Phil Bardsley makes a surprise start for the Clarets at right-back.

Arsenal welcome back Mesut Ozil from illness whilst David Wagner makes no less than six changes to his visiting Huddersfield side that were narrowly defeated by Manchester City.

Let's get to tonight's team news...

Santi Cazorla also made public the news that he has undergone another operation on his achilles. The Spaniard has been on the treatment table for a substantial period after an infection nearly resulted in his foot requiring amputation.

It has already been a busy day in the English top-flight. West Brom have announced Alan Pardew as their new manager, whilst Sam Allardyce will be taking charge of struggling Everton.

Welcome along to this evening's live Premier League text update service. My name is Chris Lincoln and I will be keeping a close eye on the action up and down the country.

Don't forget the staggered kick-off times too. The games at Arsenal, Bournemouth and Chelsea begin at 7:45pm before Everton, Manchester City and Stoke City's matches start 15 minutes later.

It is worth sparing a thought for the away fans making substantial trips to these matches. 224 miles separate Southampton and Manchester, just five miles more than the route for West Ham fans travelling to Everton. 187 miles of road lies between Swansea fans and their London destination, almost exactly the same distance between Huddersfield and Arsenal. Yet a massive 289 miles across five hours lay in store for unlucky Burnley fans travelling to Bournemouth. 61 miles for Liverpool spectators seems a lot more comfortable for Reds fans.

Record signing Chris Wood could start for Burnley as he continues his comeback from injury and fatigue with Dyche's sights set firmly on avoiding back-to-back league defeats for the first time this season. The Burnley manager was "raging" following the award of a controversial late penalty that resulted in Arsenal's winner on Sunday and will be hoping his side can put their impressive form back on track.

Howe enjoyed a short spell with the Clarets before Sean Dyche began his impressive five-year reign. Both managers are regarded as two of the finest England has to offer and could be candidates for the national job in the future. Dyche reserved praise for the birthday boy and explained, "I really respect Eddie and the work he has done. They seem to stay together as a unit even when times are a bit tough."

Down on the South Coast, Eddie Howe celebrates his 40th birthday with a contest against his former club, Burnley. Howe's Bournemouth are on a great run of form, picking up ten points in their last five matches to haul themselves clear of the relegation zone. They are likely to be without Jermain Defoe and Junior Stanislas but captain Simon Francis returns.

Huddersfield are finding life tough on the road this season, failing to score in six consecutive away matches, losing their last three and conceding nine in the process. They are without the suspended Rajiv van La Parra who lost is cool in the narrow 2-1 defeat to Man City at the weekend. Kasey Palmer and Phillip Billing are also unavailable for David Wagner.

Hunting Chelsea down are Arsenal after their controversial victory against Burnley on Sunday. The Gunners have an imperious recent record at the Emirates, unbeaten in 13 and keeping nine clean sheets in the process. However, Arsene Wenger has described opponents Huddersfield Town as "dangerous" and will be hoping Mesut Ozil recovers from illness in time.

However, Chelsea are beginning to find the form that took them to the title last season. Four wins and a draw in their last five have lifted them to third, with Antonio Conte suggesting, "we are becoming more solid. We are finding different solutions now in the tactical aspects." The champions are without David Luiz and Michy Batshuayi but have lost just one of their last 12 league meetings with Swansea.

Talking of poor form, Swansea City have lost seven of their last nine matches in all competitions and face a tough task against Chelsea, particularly without Tammy Abraham who is ineligible against his parent club. Central defender Federico Fernandez will also be missing due to a family bereavement. However, manager Paul Clement insists his side will be positive. "We want to create chances and try and get all three points. It is a tough ask but we have been away and pushed top teams hard."

Stoke are currently experiencing a bad run of form, earning just five points in their last six matches despite Xherdan Shaqiri contributing to six goals in that timeframe. The record book does not favour the Potters who have lost seven of their last eight league games against the Reds. However, boss Mark Hughes is confident Stoke can turn around their form. "Once we address the errors we will be fine because the performances are good."

Also in action are Liverpool as Mohamed Salah attempts to continue his incredible form during their visit to Stoke City. The Egyptian heads the Premier League goals chart with ten to his name and has netted 15 in all competitions - more than any Liverpool play has contributed in an entire campaign since Luis Suarez three seasons ago. Emre Can, Roberto Firminho and Sadio Mane could all line-up alongside Salah, whilst Dejan Lovren faces a late fitness test.

Opposing manager David Moyes is looking to overturn a dismal record against his former club. Four previous Premier League fixtures against Everton have resulted in a quartet of defeats without a goal scored. He is looking to halt a run of six Premier League games without a victory for the Hammers but should welcome back Marko Arnautovic after he picked up a knock against Leicester on Friday evening.

However, Everton are dealing with another crisis with a number of defenders unavailable. Leighton Baines and Michael Keane are doubts after picking up knocks against the Saints, joining long-term absentees Ramiro Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman on the sidelines.

Unsworth pulled no punches in his pre-match press conference after the Toffees were battered 4-1 by Southampton and 5-1 by Atalanta last week. He stated, "sometimes players will take the easy way out and shirk responsibility. I'm asking players to perform. I want the players to fight."

Everton have finally appeared to step up the chase for a new manager with both Sam Allardyce and Paulo Fonseca heavily linked with the seemingly poisoned chalice. Their fixture against West Ham United will be interim manager David Unsworth's eight and possibly final game in charge after an extensive spell at the helm.

Pellegrino is hoping that the 4-1 thrashing of Everton on Sunday can "help us to play with confidence" as their top passer and tackler, Oriol Romeu, returns from suspension. However, City have no new injury concerns before they look to continue their impressive form, despite Guardiola stating at the weekend, "we will lose a game this season."

We start at the Etihad Stadium where City are looking to set a club record of 12 consecutive Premier League victories when they host Southampton. Managers Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pellegrino renew acquaintances after playing in the same Barcelona side that won La Liga during the 1998-99 campaign.

Welcome to the latest instalment of our live Premier League update service on Wednesday 29 November. My name is Chris Lincoln and I will be keeping an eye on six fixtures in the top-flight as Manchester City look to continue their impressive form and Everton attempt to halt their desperate slide after drubbings in their two latest games.