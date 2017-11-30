Analysis: What can Burnley take from their win against Bournemouth to their visit to Leicester?

Sean Dyche's Burnley are looking to build upon another excellent away result but they face a rejuvenated Leicester City after Claude Puel took charge of the former Premier League champions.

Different attacking approaches could be vital

Burnley were particularly effective in wide areas against Bournemouth, with Chris Wood hitting the crossbar and scoring from balls floated in from the wings. Wide players Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have been in great form this week and will test the defensive ability of Marc Albrighton and Demarai Gray who are not well known for their defensive tracking. Wood will offer a significant aerial threat, as will Sam Vokes if Dyche opts to rest his record signing, but Burnley should not rule out going down the middle as an alternative option.

Leicester defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday but looked suspect when Spurs attacked through the middle. Harry Kane got his goal from such a position and several other chances fell to Mauricio Pochettino's men as the Leicester back four failed to close down the gaps. With that in mind, Ashley Barnes could be in line to start for the Clarets.

Vardy and Mahrez have refound their form

The Clarets will have to be wary of Leicester's ability on the ball which has become even more evident under Puel. Bournemouth created very little across the 90 minutes due to a lack of creativity in midfield but the Foxes boast talented passers all across the park.

Harry Maguire enjoys carrying the ball forward from defence and will be granted a few yards against Burnley's containing set-up. However, he won't get far before being hit by a line of five and another of four as Burnley defend in numbers.

Vicente Iborra has looked particularly comfortable as the pivot in Puel's side and will play a key role in the tempo of the game. Yet the buck will fall with Riyad Mahrez to provide the creative deadlock to unhinge an organised Clarets defence. If he can combine the correct pass with a Jamie Vardy run, Leicester could be in business.