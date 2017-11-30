Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest Preview: Can the Reds bounce back from defeat yet again?

Nottingham Forest will be looking to get back to winning ways in The Championship as they take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich secured a huge three points in midweek as they won 1-0 against Derby County at Pride Park. Callum Connolly's header just five minutes into the match was enough to secure all three points for the away side.

As for Forest, they missed the opportunity to close the gap on the play-off places as they lost 2-0 to Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side last weekend. The Reds were not at their best and they will be looking to put that right on Saturday.

How they've fared so far

After a poor season last time out, Ipswich have enjoyed a really good start to the current campaign. The Tractor Boys find themselves just three points off the play-off places which is not a bad start considering their budget is far lower than some of the teams they are competing with such as Middlesbrough and Aston Villa.

The credit for the turnaround has to go to Mick McCarthy who received so much criticism from the club's supporters this time last year with majority wanting him sacked. This just goes to show the experience the 58-year-old manager has at this level and that he is not phased by the views of supporters. The job he has done at Portman Road since taking over in 2012 is nothing short of remarkable considering the budget he has to work with.

Another key reason behind Ipswich's improvement in this campaign is the added firepower they now have at their disposal in the final third. The addition of Rangers duo Joe Garner and Martyn Waghorn has made a huge difference going forward for McCarthy's side. Forest manager Mark Warburton will of course be well aware of their ability having worked with both players during his time in charge at Ibrox.

As for Forest, they are struggling to build any sort of consistency in their performances and more importantly their results. They currently sit just two points behind their opponents and subsequently five points off the play-offs. However, Warburton is aware that Forest have dropped a lot of cheap points already this season and could well have found themselves in the play-off places already by this stage.

Forest have won nine and lost 10 of their opening 19 league matches with majority of these defeats coming away from home. Their form at The City Ground has been fairly impressive which is the main reason they find themselves just outside the play-off places. However, if they are to force themselves into play-off contention, their form away from home has to improve. The Reds will be hoping that they can start December on a good note with three points on Saturday afternoon.

Last time they met

Ipswich last played Forest in The Championship in a 3-0 defeat at The City Ground in May. A brace from Britt Assombalonga and a deflected strike from Chris Cohen was enough for Forest to avoid relegation to League One on the final day of the season.

Britt Assombalonga scored a brace to help Forest secure Championship survival. (picture: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Team news

Ipswich will be without their captain Luke Chambers for this match as he misses out through suspension. David McGoldrick, Tommy Smith and Tom Adeyemi are all also ruled out through injury. However, McCarthy still has plenty of options to choose from and Ipswich should still be able to cause problems for Forest's defence.

As for Forest, Warburton will welcome Liam Bridcutt back from suspension and he could slot straight back into the starting line-up. He may also be tempted to give Mustapha Carayol a chance to impress from the start after the winger has impressed off the bench against both Norwich City and Cardiff City.