David Wagner: Arsenal gave us a lesson in being clinical

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the media following the Terriers' 5-0 defeat at Arsenal. The Gunners scored four times in the final 22 minutes to break open a close game and send Huddersfield to their third defeat on the trot.

Embed from Getty Images

Wagner says Arsenal "deserved it"

“Congratulations to Arsenal on the win; they deserved it," said Wagner.

"We had our best period, with two big chances, then they scored three in five minutes. They gave us a lesson in being clinical."

Wagner doesn't feel this result will last too long in the players' minds: “The players have their best against a top team tonight. We will be strong enough to leave this result - a harsh defeat - behind us quickly. The next game is just around the corner”.

German laments two missed opportunities before second Arsenal goal

Trailing 1-0, the manager revealed that “at half-time, we wanted to be braver on the ball to create something. Before the second goal, we did create two opportunities we have to score" and "after that, they showed their quality."

He also revealed Huddersfield "wanted to match their formation with a 5-4-1 out of possession and with fresh legs".

Wagner felt "It worked for 68 minutes; they created a low number of chances. We just have to score our opportunities”.