Leicester City vs Burnley Preview: Resurgent Foxes host rampant Clarets at the King Power

Two of the form sides in the Premier League meet on Saturday afternoon when top half teams Leicester City and Burnley compete for another three points to add to their respective tallies.

Both teams playing well

Claude Puel arrived at the King Power Stadium with plenty to prove after many fans voiced their concerns over his appointment. Yet the Foxes are playing an impressive brand of football that is beginning to warm the hearts of the Leicester faithful.

Meanwhile, Burnley have been surprising and impressing all season. Their away form has been particularly exceptional, picking up more points on the road than all but Manchester City and Chelsea. This was after they won just a solitary game away from home during the entirety of last season.

Leicester have lost just one of their last five, against City, and were excellent in their defeat of Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening. Yet Burnley have been in even better form, winning four of their last five, keeping three clean sheets in the process, and their only loss coming in controversial circumstances against Arsenal.

Nothing to choose

All routes lead towards an exciting, tight contest. Burnley might be enjoying their trips up and down the top-flight but Leicester have scored in 13 of their last 14 home games.

Leicester also hold the better record in recent years against the Clarets. The Foxes have won three of the last six meetings, with two of those fixtures ending in draws. However, Burnley have fond memories of the last meeting when a Sam Vokes goal ended a run of ten league matches without a win back in January.

The outcome of the tie could depend on how Jamie Vardy contends with a tough Burnley backline. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee have made more clearances and blocks than almost everyone else in the league, although Vardy has seven league goals to his name and is just one away from becoming the first to hit 50 in the Premier League for Leicester. However, the Clarets have kept six clean sheets in 14 Premier League matches this season.

Everything to play for

There is plenty to gain for either side if they grab all three points on Saturday afternoon. Burnley could go level with the top four as their remarkable season continues, whilst Leicester can close the gap on the top eight who are beginning to pull away from the Foxes and the rest of the league.

Christian Fuchs returns for the hosts after his daughter was born during the week, although Kelechi Iheanacho remains a doubt through illness. Matty James and Robert Huth are definitely both out.

Tom Heaton, Dean Marney and Jonathan Walters continue to be absent for Burnley, whilst Matt Lowton is unlikely to feature after missing the midweek victory over Bournemouth. Central midfielder Steven Defour will be touch-and-go up until kick-off.