Paul Clement targeting “one or two” attacking signings in January

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has revealed he is targeting “one or two” attacking players in the January transfer window.

Swansea have scored just seven goals in 14 games, the lowest tally in the division and are the lowest scorers in the top four English divisions this season.

After selling Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton in the summer, the Welsh side failed to replace him with someone who can create chances.

One or two additions

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement said: “When you see our goalscoring record and our ability to take chances, you can see we need to strengthen the forward positions,”

“How many players that will be I don’t know.” The 45-year-old said. “It’s hard to say at the moment, but certainly I think we need one or two.

“Our recruitment department are working hard to identify good players who can bring us more quality and more help in the forward positions, and who are realistic targets for us.”

The team involved in Swansea’s recruitment consists of the manager, but also chairman Huw Jenkins, chief scout David Leadbeater and head of recruitment Tim Henderson work together aided by stats guru Dan Altman.

Problems not addressed in the summer

Swansea identifying that the key areas to improve on are going forward. They have been abysmal at creating chances, but that has not come as a surprise to anyone that has followed the club’s recruitment over the past few seasons.

The Swansea system that unearthed diamonds in the rough is long gone, the praise sung over signings of Michu, Wilfried Bony (first time) and Scott Sinclair has been replaced with criticism during the Borja Baston, Franck Tabanou and Eder eras of the club.

Swansea struggled to create chances last season, but Sigurdsson did just enough to help them avoid relegation. He was sold for a large fee in the summer, one that few could begrudge Swansea for accepting.

However, not signing a replacement at all is terrible business. No attacking midfielder or winger were signed in the summer, and now Renato Sanches is being shoehorned into a role that doesn’t quite fit his game.

The problems are fixable though, and with proper planning and smart spending in January then Swansea could have a lifeline and avoid spending next season in the EFL Championship.