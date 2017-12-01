Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Silva's Hornets chase another big scalp

Watford can go level on points with Tottenham Hotspur should they win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets have enjoyed an impressive start to the season and sit eighth after 14 games, just three points off Spurs in seventh.

A tricky few weeks has seen Tottenham fall well out of the title race and out of the top four too, four points off rivals Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won just one of their last five Premier League games, taking four points in that spell, the latest disappointment coming on Tuesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City.

Watford put up a terrific fight against Manchester United on the same evening, coming from 3-0 down to battle to 3-2, eventually losing out 4-2.

They've proved they can compete with the top teams this season, coming close to beating Chelsea before falling late on, whilst they've beaten Arsenal and drawn to Liverpool at Vicarage Road.

Hughes out for Watford

Having finally been given a starting berth, Will Hughes wasted no time in settling into Premier League life with two goals, but he won't be able to add to it on Saturday due to a hamstring injury picked up against United.

There could be a return for defender Miguel Britos, whilst Spurs' defence will again be weakened as Toby Alderweireld remains sidelined.

Victor Wanyama is another man missing for Tottenham who will again rely on the goals of Harry Kane to get a result.

What happened last time?

Spurs were in ruthless mood as Watford came to their ground the last time the two teams met, winning 4-0 at a complete canter.

It was 3-0 by the break as goals from Dele Alli, Eric Dier and then Heung-Min Son made things very comfortable for the hosts.

Son would add his second after half-time as Spurs made it six wins in a row on what would become a nine game winning run.