Brighton 1-5 Liverpool: Lessons learnt from Seagulls' big defeat to the Reds

Brighton fell to a heavy 5-1 defeat by Liverpool at the Amex Stadium. Liverpool opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Emre Can's header. Roberto Firmino then made it two a minute later after converting Philippe Coutinho's cross. In the second half Firmino then made it three just after half time.

Glenn Murray pulled one back from the penalty spot after Shane Duffy was fouled by Jordan Henderson. Five minutes from time Coutinho's free kick went under the wall and made it four.

Lewis Dunk then deflected Coutinho's shot into his own net in the 87th minute to make it five.

Below are the lessons the Seagulls can learn from the defeat:

Change of tactics

Brighton came out and tried to keep the game tight but with Izzy Brown on the left flank not tracking back much it really cost Albion.

Brighton would have been better off starting Jose Izquierdo on the left flank and going at Liverpool, like when he came on in the 65th minute. He caused the defence problems and almost scored after cutting open the backline with a great run.

Take your chances

Brighton had four or five chances four which fell to Murray but only managed to convert the penalty. It is vital that the Seagulls learn that against a side of the quality of Liverpool you need to be more clinical in order to give yourself a chance of staying in the game.

Better team selection

Albion could have done with starting with a different side against Liverpool. As previously mentioned, Izquierdo would have been a better choice than Brown on the left wing. Also, Tomer Hemed deserved to start instead of Murray, as he may have scored one or two of the chances that Murray could not today, plus Hemed is the more mobile of the pair.

The Seagulls will be hoping to get back on track next weekend when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face out of form Huddersfield Town, who have lost their last three games and have shipped a whopping nine goals in them and only scored one in return.