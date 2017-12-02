Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal left "very upset" following 2-2 draw with Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal was left frustrated once again following his side's 2-2 draw with Hull City in The Championship at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Owls looked to have secured a valuable three points after two goals from Gary Hooper in the second-half turned the game on it's head following Fraizer Campbell's first-half opener for the away side. However, it was not to be as Michael Dawson popped up in the fifth minute of added time to stab home and secure the Tigers a share of the points.

This left Carvalhal very frustrated in his post-match press conference, not only due to the late equaliser but also because of the performance of referee Mike Jones. He felt his side were denied a clear penalty in the second-half.

He said: "I am very upset, not about my players because I think we did everything we must do. (It was an) unbelievable penalty (decision). The defender acted like a goalkeeper. You will see on TV it is a very clear penalty again."

He added: "I am very upset because everything come to me. It is not just about the points. The fans they are not happy with the score. We are not happy also. The players are frustrated in the dressing room. It it not just about the decision, it is about the points."

Carvalhal tired of decisions going against his side

Carvalhal was sent to the stands following his reaction to the penalty not being given but he feels this is how majority of other managers would have reacted in the situation.

He said: "You will see what happened on TV and it is easy to understand. I believe that ninety percent of coaches would do the same because it is a natural reaction."

He went on to explain how in his side's last 10 Championship games, they have dropped a lot of points due to poor performances from the referee. He feels that if this does not change, it will be very difficult for his side to challenge for a place in the Premier League in the remainder of the season.

He said: "The last 10 games all (had) poor decisions. This is the reality. If the things do not change, it will be very difficult for us. The things must change. I am doing my best to co-operate with the referees."

He added: "I am completely frustrated about everything. It is too much. The competition is very balanced because there is not big difference between the teams."

Half-time changes made a difference

Carvalhal opted to make two changes at half-time following his side's dismal performance in the first-half. This saw Jordan Rhodes and Kieran Lee come on in place of Marco Matias and Jacob Butterfield. This saw the Owls go a lot more direct in the second-half which was effective and almost saw them through to claiming three points.

Carvalhal said: "I think my players did great. The fans were amazing to push the team. I hope in the future that everyone will be on the same level. I am very happy with all the players, in the second-half we start putting the ball more direct."

28-year-old winger Matias, who was given a rare place in the starting line-up for this match, was unlucky to have been taken off at half-time but Carvalhal felt the game simply did not suit him.

He said: "He deserved to play today, he is training very well. He almost played last game if we decided to play 4-4-3. The game was not easy for him in the first-half because they close the spaces."

The introduction of Atdhe Nuhiu in the second-half also had a significant impact on the game and Carvalhal is aware of the impact the striker can still have at Hillsborough. He said: "Nuhiu is a special case here. We still believe in him, we know he can affect the game."