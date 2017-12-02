Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town Football Club

World Cup 2018: Mooy to face Lössl and Jørgensen as International Terriers learn group stage fate

The draw for the summer tournament in Russia was made on Friday afternoon, and Huddersfield Town players have been pitted together in the first phase.

AlexTurk
Alex Turk

Huddersfield Town players are set to do battle early on in the 2018 Russia World Cup as the group stage draw was made on Friday afternoon.

As many as five Terriers could feature for their respected countries in the 21st edition of the 32-team summer tournament.

Mooy vs Lössl and Jørgensen in Group C

The largest Huddersfield presence will be in Group C where Denmark, from pot 3, and Australia, from pot 4, face arguably the favourites to lift the iconic trophy, France, and 11th-ranked country in the world, Peru.

This means Danish defensive duo Jonas Lössl and Mathias Jørgensen should be in the running to clash with Socceroos midfield maestro Aaron Mooy once the tournament gets underway in June.

All three men have established themselves as key figures under David Wagner in the Premier League, however, the former will not technically be a Town player by the end of the World Cup as his loan deal will run out, triggering a return to 1. FSV Mainz 05.

The goalkeeper, who has fitted right in on English soil so far, is expected to move to West Yorkshire on a permanent basis ahead of next season though, acting as the perfect replacement for last campaign’s Play-Off final hero on loan from Liverpool, Danny Ward.

<a id='U2CGM488Sy5TB5uiz9yklQ' class='gie-single' href='http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/883646726' target='_blank' style='color:#a7a7a7;text-decoration:none;font-weight:normal !important;border:none;display:inline-block;'>Embed from Getty Images</a><script>window.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:'U2CGM488Sy5TB5uiz9yklQ',sig:'K8fNsp8sZI4AGS3XQWrU9vrTMziPDY2d4kBYi88i6Ts=',w:'594px',h:'396px',items:'883646726',caption: true ,tld:'co.uk',is360: false })});</script><script src='//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js' charset='utf-8' async></script>

Hadergjonaj and Depoitre also in the mix

Two more Huddersfield players are also in with a shot of travelling to compete in Eastern Europe with their countries, Ingolstadt 04 loanee, Florent Hadergjonaj, and first-choice striker Laurent Depoitre.

Hadergjonaj will represent pot 2’s Switzerland in what many are recognising as the group of death, Group E, with Neymar and co. at Brazil, last World Cup’s surprise package Costa Rica and Serbia.

Meanwhile, big Belgian frontman Depoitre has been placed in a highly favourable Group G alongside Gareth Southgate’s England, Tunisia and Panama.

