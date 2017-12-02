Jørgensen: We need more creativity after loss to Everton

After another away defeat for the Terriers, this time at the hands of Everton who themselves have been struggling this season, questions are being asked about Huddersfield Town and their form away from home.

Having not scored an away goal since the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, the lack of away goals and wins will be a concern for the team and fans alike. To stay in the top flight, the Terriers need to start winning away from home, as their home record is much better.

Having only lost twice this season so far at home to Manchester City and Spurs, the Terriers have either won or drawn their remaining matches.

Unlucky

When asked by HTTV what he thought had gone wrong against Everton, the centre-back replied: "I think we did a lot of things well in the first half. We lacked some creativity to create chances and having that much of the ball and Everton did."

The Dane went on to talk about the goals that Huddersfield conceded in the match, stating that: "Everton did in one situation, and in the other, we lost the ball in a bad area and we were unlucky that it deflects off me."

The centre-back was asked if it was a more disappointing loss as the Terriers had more of the possession, especially in the first half, and Zanka admitted that the away form was not helping: "The fact is, that at the moment we're not scoring goals away from home."

The Dane went on to explain what he feels needs to happen for this to change, for the Terriers to start scoring again away from home to help stop the slide down the table towards the relegation zone.

More Creativity

"We need more creativity, we need to be better as a team, going forward and creating changes. That is what has let us down today."

When asked what he thinks the reason why Huddersfield are lacking ruthlessness in the last third of the pitch, Zanka advised that it was difficult to say and that it could be a number of things but that the Head Coach David Wagner will be thinking about.

The Dane went on to talk about the next game, which will be back at home against Brighton. He stated that: "We all know that games like the Brighton game are extremely important to us, and also to show the fans that we are here. We really are a good team that can do them proud."

"We do belong here (in the Premier League) but at the moment we are not showing it away from home."

Zanka was then asked about remembering where Huddersfield had come from and about remaining humble as results will eventually come to which he agreed and went on to add:

"I don't think anyone has lost confidence in the team, when you hear and look at the fans, you see that they haven't lost confidence and that is a great morale booster. To know that we have their support no matter what and we do walk out there every game and try to do them proud."

The Terriers will want to start winning games again, with the game against Brighton at home, and the record at the John Smith Stadium much better than the away record, Huddersfield Town will want to defeat Brighton and Hove Albion.

Last season when the two teams met in Yorkshire, the Terriers beat the Seagulls 3-1, more of the same would be gratefully received by the fans and three points will help the quest to remain in the top flight.