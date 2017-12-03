David Wagner unhappy with Huddersfield attacking play in Everton defeat

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner addressed the media following the Terriers' 2-0 at Everton. Huddersfield are at their lowest position in the table at 16th following their fourth straight loss and are without a goal away from home for four months.

Wagner laments lack of trust in attack

Following the defeat, the German was blatently straightforward about went wrong: "There is no question about the effort and the attitude and the character that the players have and have shown today as well - especially in the defensive work - but we have to be clear; today was not good enough in our offensive play".

He cited that "there wasn't a lot in this game - it wasn't a nice football match, it wasn't a high-quality, technical football match, but Everton has shown a little bit more of this quality and creativity - the one quality moment came for Everton’s first goal” scored by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

While he feels “there’s no doubt about our quality & character", Wagner knows "we didn’t have enough trust and belief in our attacking. We tried to change our game plan and went for long balls and seconds but even in this, we were not good enough.

"We didn’t have enough chances. The first touch, crossing, one-twos and shots were not good enough today. We didn’t look confident”.

Crucial game ahead for Huddersfield

Wagner is looking forward to Saturday's home clash with fellow new boys Brighton & Hove Albion, who sit 11th in the table: “We have to now look forward to a massive home game against Brighton & Hove Albion next week. We have to do a lot of things much better then”.

Despite the recent setbacks, the German knows his team won't give up: “we will keep fighting. One of this group’s qualities is that they focus on themselves and give their all". He is also aware how different Huddersfield are at the John Smith's Stadium: "At home we are very confident, we are very strong - we create moments and this is good we now have a home game".