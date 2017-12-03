Pep Guardiola thinks City have found a new way to win, as they make it 13 on the bounce

Pep Guardiola thinks he may have found yet another way to win with his Manchester City side, as they won their 13th consecutive league game against West Ham United on Sunday.

The Citizens went behind to a surprise opener from Angelo Ogbonna just before half-time, capping off a 45 minutes that was something of a slog for Guardiola's men, West Ham sitting firmly behind the ball.

However, the introduction of Gabriel Jesus for Danilo at half-time left City with overwhelming numbers in attack, West Ham's resistance eventually breaking as goals from Nicolas Otamendi and David Silva turned the game around.

Two strikers?

"The second-half with Gabriel inside we put more presence in the box, we excited our fans," said Guardiola.

"The last three games it wasn't easy to attack but maybe today I learn as a manager to attack a little different, we normally don't play with two strikers and two wingers but maybe to attack this kind of team it's better for us.

"It's good news for the future when a team decides to play in that way, maybe we play with two strikers in the box and we can play with the same patience and quality."

Pogba quotes brushed aside ahead of derby

Asked about the controversial Paul Pogba quotes, regarding the Frenchman wishing City would get injuries ahead of the derby, Guardiola said; "Hopefully no injuries!"

"I wish that Paul could play against us," he said of the suspended player. "I'm sure he doesn't want to injure our players."

City, who have sealed top spot in their Champions League group, visit Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday.

"I said to the players in the locker room, if you don't want to play against Shakhtar then tell me. As soon as we get on the plane we prepare to win," said Pep.

"Of course we have already qualified," he went on. "No doubts we'll prepare, the best way to prepare for the United game is playing good in Donetsk."