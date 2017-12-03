Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United: Red Devils' player ratings in vital away win

While many sets of football fans have differing opinions about the sport, one thing that everyone watching can agree with is that Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal was one of the best games of the Premier League season so far, but how did each United player perform?

Defence

David De Gea 9/10- The Spaniard put in a Man of the Match performance in what was a truly phenomenal performance from Jose Mourinho's number one, putting across further evidence and reasons why so many now rate him as the best goalkeeper in the world.

The only way this performance could've been better would've been a clean sheet next to his name.

Antonio Valencia 8/10- A second player that Mourinho is able to rely on week in week out, put in another solid defensive effort against the likes of Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil, in a role that he is still adapting to as part of a back five.

Valencia also added a rare goal to his tally to originally put United in the lead, and was a threat down United's right all night.

Victor Lindelöf 7/10- The Portuguese centre-back almost looks as though he's a different man to the one that featured earlier in the Premier League season, against the likes of Huddersfield Town, more composure and clearly more confident on the ball.

Lindelöf put in a very good shift as part of a defensive unit, even though there are still understandably improvements to be made before he is totally adapted to the English game.

Chris Smalling 7/10- The most experienced out of United's three central defenders battled well against Alexander Lacazette all night, and whilst he had the better of the Frenchman for large parts of the game, as well as keeping his back-line organised, there were times in which Smalling struggled and had to have De Gea come to his rescue.

Marcos Rojo 6/10- The Argentine did very well in marking Sanchez, considering the fact that he is still coming back from a lengthy injury and looking to regain full match sharpness, however, like Smalling was caught out at times and also gave away a few needless free kicks in dangerous positions, allowing De Gea to be tested further.

Ashley Young 7/10- Whilst Young's performance wasn't as spectacular as the one he put in away from home against Watford, he was still very effective both going forward and dealing with the threat coming from Arsenal's right flank, reliable as ever.

Embed from Getty Images

Midfield

Nemanja Matić 7/10- After a race to become fit, following limping off against Watford and Tuesday night, Matić put in a very Matić-like performance, limiting and breaking down Arsenal attacks, comfortable on the ball, and very reliable whilst being sat in front of the back five.

One criticism that could be made of the Serbian's performance would be the number of chances that Arsenal had, and maybe that he didn't close down a few of their more creative midfielders quick enough, again meaning there was more work for De Gea.

Paul Pogba 7/10- A performance that was near perfect, ruined by a moment of stupidity. Pogba was sublime for United for the majority of the match, winning the midfield battle with ease, as well as a fantastic piece of skill to beat Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny to set up United's third.

However, this all crumbled as one of United's most important players ruled himself out of the Manchester Derby after receiving a needless red card for a challenge on Hector Bellerin, massively reducing his overall match rating.

Jesse Lingard 9/10- Following a sublime solo-effort on Tuesday, Lingard was clearly full of confidence, putting in a great performance and adding two more goals to his tally, a lot of running off the ball also resulted in multiple more chances for the academy graduate, leading to his only negative that he wasn't able to put more away and grab his first ever United hat-trick.

Attack

Romelu Lukaku 7/10- A quiet game for the Belgian striker in terms of chances created and goal scoring opportunities.

However, he did do well in holding up the ball and getting the better of the Arsenal defence in that department, helping to draw out a defender and play in Lingard before his linkup with Pogba for United's third.

Anthony Martial 8/10- A sublime start to the game, in which the Frenchman used his devastating pace and sharpness on the ball to torment the Arsenal backline, including a world-class flick through to Lingard for Mourinho's men's second of the game. Did quieten down as Arsenal put on more pressure, before being substituted off for Ander Herrera.

Substitutions

Ander Herrera 7/10- Came on for a limited amount of time, although whilst not doing anything spectacular, limited the pressure on the United goal and stopped Arsenal from attacking fluidly.

Matteo Darmian and Marcus Rashford featured later in the game, however, not long enough to be given an accurate rating.