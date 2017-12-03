Analysis: Sloppy Spurs lucky to leave Vicarage Road with point

Tottenham Hotspur are now four games without a Premier League victory, as they battled to salvage a point against Watford.

Their sloppy performance against Watford pushes them further behind in the race for the top four.

Starting slow

In the Lilywhite's past four league games they have looked lethargic as they've struggled to make an impact until conceding the first goal.

Once again, Spurs conceded first. Giving themselves a mountain to climb just 13 minutes into the game - with the unmarked Christian Kabasele nodded home.

It looks like Spurs are failing to do the basics, mark their opponents and winning the second ball is something which has stood out in their recent games - yet this has not been rectified.

Down to 10

With the second half underway, Tottenham knew what they had to do. However, just seven minutes into the game Davinson Sanchez was sent for an early shower.

The decision has been debated over night. However, in today's game it was foolish of Sanchez to raise his arm - a player who has been excellent for Spurs this season.

With the red card, Tottenham were now in line for a battle as Watford saw their opportunity to claim all three points.

Had a few decisions gone the way of the Hornets, the result could have been different.

Pochettino happy with 'brave' performance

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for his side as he felt Spurs provided a 'brave' effort.

Pochettino said: "I am happy. In the last few weeks we have been frustrated but the face the team showed today was good.

"Sometimes you need to feel that frustration and learn."

Adding, he feels the recent poor form and suffering will only strengthen his side in the long run.

Next up for Spurs, they will host Stoke City. After a poor run of form over recent weeks under Mark Hughes, they performed well in a 2-1 win over Swansea City on Saturday.