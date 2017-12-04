Serious Brady injury and defeat a double blow for Clarets

Burnley suffered a double blow against Leicester City, falling to defeat and also losing one of their standout performers to injury.

Robbie Brady had to be stretchered off of the King Power turf before being taken to hospital, suffering an injury that looks “more serious than not” according to manager Sean Dyche.

"Robbie has been in excellent form lately", said Dyche.

Dyche didn’t release any more information on Brady’s injury other than the fact the Republic of Ireland midfielder had gone to hospital, saying “we need to find out more before I can give the full facts.”

“It’s a blow because Robbie has been in excellent form lately, he’s a good character and he’s been building with his performances.”

It is a big blow for the Clarets as Brady’s deliveries have caused many problems for opposition defences, with Dyche saying “he started fantastically well so it’s a real knock for him”.

Dyche watched his men fall behind to an early Demarai Gray goal after Nick Pope parried Riyad Mahrez’s cross-come-shot into the path of the Englishman, but he didn’t know much about it as he collided with the post, leaving himself in a heap on the floor.

Happy with first half

Despite describing the goal as a poor one to concede, Dyche said he was “quite pleased, particularly with the first half”.

“We took the game on and we were productive and arguably could have come in [at half time] one each,” Dyche continued.

The game played into the Foxes hands in the second half as they got men behind the ball and looked to use their pace going forward with Mahrez, Gray and Jamie Vardy. However, Dyche was still pleased with his side at the end of the game.

“I was so pleased with the physicality because it was virtually the same group playing three games in six days.”

Dyche finished by saying that “The will and desire to keep going all the way down the game and keep creating chances was there, which I was really pleased about.”

The Clarets are back at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Watford the visitors for a three o’clock kick-off.