Burnley drawn away to Manchester City in daunting FA Cup Third Round tie

Burnley could not have asked for a tougher entrance to this year's FA Cup after being drawn away to Manchester City as they continue their hunt to remain unbeaten across all competitions this year.

City looking unbeatable

Pep Guardiola's side are currently enjoying a 13-game winning streak in the league, with a 3-0 victory over the Clarets included in that run. Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane netted in Burnley's biggest defeat of the season.

After being knocked out of the League Cup by Leeds United back in September, this is Sean Dyche's last opportunity to mastermind a telling Cup run this season. Yet City have won 21 of their 23 games in all competitions, drawing against Everton in the league and Wolves in the League Cup before disposing of the latter on penalties.

History in favour of the hosts

Burnley have only defeated City once in their last 17 meetings, with George Boyd scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory two years ago. However, you have to rewind all the way back to 1974 to find the last time the Clarets got one over their Lancashire rivals.

This will be the third time the sides have met in an FA Cup tie during the month of January. A Colin Hendry goal secured a narrow win back in 1991, although the Clarets were victorious 60 years previous. City won the other FA Cup contest between the sides in 1933.

The two clubs have also met in knockout competition in more recent times. City hammered Burnley 6-0 over two legs in the League Cup 18 years ago. Mark Kennedy netted twice in a 5-0 win at Maine Road before a 1-0 win in Burnley eased City through to the second round.

January will see the 97th meeting between the clubs with City leading 43-29 on the head-to-head.