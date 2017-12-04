Crystal Palace unveil stunning new redevelopment plans for Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish today unveil redevelopment plans for Selhurst Park.

Expected to cost between £75-£100m, the substantial overhaul is being led by stadium architects KSS, and is aiming to transform match days for the supporters, without losing the grounds iconic atmosphere.

Speaking at the launch of the plans, Parish said: “We need a stadium that reflects who we are, how far we have come and where we want to go.

“A stadium that South London can be proud of, a home worthy of our incredible support and unique atmosphere and this great Premier League we represent.”

Changes off and on the grass

The heart of the ground’s transformation will be a brand new five-storey all-glass front stand, featuring a central vaulted arch carrying the club’s crest.

Photo credit: Crystal Palace (@CPFC)

Another one of the main features of the redevelopment will be the capacity, which will increase from 26,000 to over 34,000. There will also be improved facilities for supporters with disabilities, including increased wheelchair space.

The size of the pitch will also be increasing, putting the ground within UEFA guidelines and therefore eligible to host competitive tournaments in the future.

Away from matchdays, new community facilities that offer health, education and sporting programmes will be introduced, improving the experiences of more the 13,500 local young adults and Children supported by the Palace for Life Foundation.

“We are creating a new home worthy of our club, our supporters and our community, and a celebration of our 112 years in South London”, Parish has said.

Fans come first

Nick Marshall, director of KSS, has explained the brief they were given was to create “an experience the fans can be proud of”.

“It’s already one of the best places to watch football and we certainly don’t want to ruin that, it has to be driven by the fan experience.”

An area of the project which is heavily focused on fan experience is the improvement of sightlines in the Arthur Wait Stand, with the current TV gantry being taken away and the concourse being developed.

Premium hospitality and entertainment facilities will also be available for over 2,500 supporters, including a brand new Tunnel Club.

Marshall continued by saying: “It’s a very exciting project and we are privileged to be working on it with Crystal Palace.”

The plans for the redevelopment will be submitted in January to Croydon Council and, if planning permission is granted, will begin within the next 12 months, with Main Stand remaining operational.