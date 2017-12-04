Ungry Young Man via Flickr

Huddersfield Town to travel to Bolton Wanderers in Emirates FA Cup third round

David Wagner's Premier League side face a trip to the Macron Stadium.

With the third round draw of the FA Cup underway, Huddersfield Town were waiting to hear who they would be playing as teams from the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League entered the fray.

After their good showing last year by reaching the quarter-finals, only to be thwarted by Manchester City, could the Terriers repeat the feat or get even further.

The Yorkshire club were not in the top-flight when they embarked on their small run in the competition last season, but the spirit which earned them promotion saw them force are replay against Manchester City.

Last Season Third Round

Last season, the Terriers entered the fray of the FA Cup at the same stage as a Championship side - they drew Port Vale at home tie and won 4-0.

At the John Smith Stadium, Huddersfield have a very unblemished record, only two losses so far this season, their first one as a Premier League club. However, their away form in the Premier League is a concern, having not won away since the first match of the season. 

Championship Clash

Their opponents this year at the same stage is against Bolton Wanderers, who are currently struggling in the Championship, sitting 21st in the table. Bolton will relish the challenge of facing a Premier League outfit, even if not one of the toughest.

With the Terriers current away form in mind, the Championship side will fancy their chances against the Yorkshiremen, and nothing can be taken for granted in the cup. Many a Championship & Premier League team have been ousted at this same stage by lower league opponents in the past, that's for sure.

David Wagner's men will be taking nothing for granted, despite being a top flight club they know that they will be a target in the cup, especially as the first tie is away from home. The Terriers will be determined to progress beyond this first match and will want to repeat last years heroics.

